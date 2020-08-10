NEWS
Investment
GPT bleeds $520 million
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 10 AUG 2020   11:54AM

Real estate investment trust GPT Group has bled $519.1 million after tax for the first half of the year, pointing to COVID-19 related negative property movements for the heavy losses.

All properties in the trust were independently valued during the period, resulting in a devaluation of $711.3 million, GPT said.

"We have had all our assets revalued during the period with our retail assets revalued by independent valuers in May and again at the end of June as the effects of the pandemic were becoming more apparent," GPT chief executive Bob Johnston said.

"The independent valuers have made allowances for both the near term impacts of the pandemic and also the effects that it is expected to have on the broader economy."

Government imposed lockdowns also saw rental collections drop sharply during the first half of the year, with GPT providing relief to both tenants impacted by the government's commercial tenancy Code of Conduct as well as those not eligible for assistance.

Fresh Stage 4 restrictions in Victoria have now created additional uncertainty over future collections, it said.

Johnston said the group had continued to engage with tenants to provide support amid the challenging environment.

"Our aim is to ensure that we can all emerge from the pandemic in a sustainable position," he said.

This commercial rental relief saw the group's funds from operations fall 23.3% compared to the prior corresponding period, to hit $244.5 million.

Meantime, net tangible assets per security fell 4.8% to $5.52.

Despite these losses, GPT said the group's balance sheet remains in a strong position with $1.2 billion of available liquidity in cash and undrawn bank facilities. It also has less than $5 million in debt maturing through to December 2021, GPT said.

To ensure its balance sheet remains strong, the group has deferred its planned retail expansion of the Rouse Hill Town Centre and the Melbourne Central office and retail development.

Non-essential capital expenditure and discretionary spending has also been reduced, GPT said.

The group also completed three logistics developments during the period, with a combined value of $89.1 million and a weighted average lease expiry of 7.5 years.

It also acquired two logistics facilities for $74.6 million, and issued $300 million in 12-year medium term notes at a margin of 160 basis points.

Its funds management earnings subsequently increased by 6.6% compared to the same period last year to $24.2 million, enhanced by the acquisitions and capital raise.

Johnston said the group was both focused on the current situation as well as positioning the business for the future.

"GPT remains well placed despite the current uncertainty with a strong balance sheet, a high-quality portfolio of assets and a very experienced management team," he said.

"It is clearly a very challenging time for Australia, in particular Victorians, and we are doing what we can to support our people, customers, tenants and the community."

Given these challenging conditions, GPT said it would not be providing FFO or distribution guidance for the full year 2020.

Read more: GPT GroupBob Johnston
