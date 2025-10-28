Government taps IFM, Plenary for Southeast Asia boost

The government is investing over $250 million to support investment and the economic growth of Southeast Asia.

Announced at the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Forum in Kuala Lumpur this week, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the government will invest $175 million in IFM Investors' Asia-Pacific Debt Fund and $76.3 million in a new Southeast Asia Public-Private Partnership (PPP) investment fund established by Plenary.

Both investments are administered by Export Finance Australia (EFA) and are being delivered through the government's $2 billion Southeast Asia Investment Financing Facility (SEAIFF).

Under the strategy, IFM will target investments in companies across key sectors, including industrials, manufacturing, services, energy and real assets that the firm believes have strong growth potential and contribute to the region's future growth.

IFM co-head APAC diversified credit Hiran Wanigasekera said the government's support recognises the fruitful opportunities presented in Southeast Asia.

"This partnership reflects IFM Investors' confidence in Asia's long-term growth story and our commitment to supporting the region's economic growth," Wanigasekera said.

"By working closely with the Australian government, we aim to help deliver significant benefits to Southeast Asian economies while creating attractive opportunities for Australian institutional and superannuation capital that grows the retirement savings of Australian workers."

Separately, IFM has also announced its intention to open a Singapore office, reinforcing its commitment to the region.

Meanwhile, Plenary will finance essential public infrastructure projects across the region, including healthcare, education, and transport.

Plenary Asia chief executive Chi-Ling Looi said the investment will further mobilise capital to support the delivery of "vitally needed" social and economic infrastructure in Southeast Asia, while Plenary chief executive Paul Crowe added that the Australian government has been a long-term supporter since 2008.

"By 2040, Southeast Asia as a bloc will be the world's fourth-largest economy. That provides a great opportunity for private capital investment in greenfield public infrastructure," Crowe said.

"We have been leading discussions in the region promoting a meaningful role for private investment in infrastructure that mobilises international capital to the region and are heartened by recent progress."

Commenting, Albanese said the investments represent a major step toward delivering the Southeast Asia Economic Strategy.

"A quarter of a billion dollars to kick-start Australian investments in the region and back the growth of Australian companies. These investments will boost exports and supply chains, helping grow jobs back home," Albanese said.

Minister for trade and tourism Don Farrell added: "As a bloc, Southeast Asia is projected to become the world's fourth-largest economy by 2040."

"Through these new investments, the Albanese government is backing Australian exporters and investors to take advantage of the growth of the world's most dynamic region.

"We are determined to leverage the enormous opportunities for Australian businesses, creating and sustaining jobs both here and in Southeast Asia."