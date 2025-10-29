Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Government's rush to implement Payday Super is 'reckless': Coalition

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 OCT 2025   12:38PM

Although Payday Super addresses critical issues, including the $5 billion in unpaid super, the Coalition believes the government's "rushed implementation" of the bill could hurt the economy.

Payday Super, which is slated to come into effect on 1 July 2026, was read for the second time yesterday. Addressing the lower house, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the Treasury Laws Amendment (Payday Superannuation) Bill 2025 will help stop "disreputable" employers from exploiting their employees, with over $5 billion in unpaid super that should have gone to workers.

"Super is an entitlement for workers, like salary or wages, and unpaid super is a form of wage theft," Chalmers said.

"This issue disproportionately affects more vulnerable Australians and also Australia's working women.

"This bill will help put a stop to it."

Deputy leader of the opposition Ted O'Brien said the Coalition supports the principle of Payday Super but proposed a more gradual rollout.

"While the principle of payday super is sound, Labor's execution is anything but. Once again, we're seeing a rushed, reckless and poorly planned rollout of a policy that risks creating chaos for small businesses right across the country," O'Brien argued.

"The Coalition stands ready to support worthy reform - we always have - but, as is standard practice for a bill with such wide-ranging impacts... we are asking the government to reconsider its rushed implementation to allow small businesses sufficient time to prepare and adapt."

The Coalition is calling on the government to delay the start date for small businesses with fewer than 20 employees for 18 months to provide them adequate time to adapt, while suggesting legislating protections for those who have made "good faith" efforts to comply.

The Super Members Council (SMC) is urging the swift passage of the bill, claiming that any delay costs workers $110 million a week in unpaid retirement savings.

SMC's latest modelling shows 3.3 million Australians missed out on $5.7 billion in super in 2022-23, losing an average $1730 each a year.

SMC, however, noted that the government has not included previously proposed consumer protections on super fund advertising on employee onboarding platforms, reminding that these protections must also be in place by 1 July 2026 to strengthen member protection and prevent multiple accounts with duplicate fees.

SMC chief executive Misha Schubert said: "We also need to see action to protect Australians from losing money to duplicate accounts with multiple fees by proceeding with proposed safeguards on super fund advertising during employee onboarding to protect consumers."

"Payday Super is a simple fix, requiring all employers to pay super at the same time as wages instead of quarterly.

"The reform will ensure workers' super are paid and easier to detect and fix underpayments."

Meanwhile, Employee Hero chief executive Ben Thompson said Payday Super is a reform that must succeed the first time.

"If execution falters, workers miss out, and employers wear the cost. Employment Hero supports the Bill and is leading in the development of the infrastructure and resources for compliance," Thompson said.

"Still, the current settings expect employers to bear the full operational and cashflow impacts on day one, while the rest of the system on which employers rely is still being upgraded."

According to Employment Hero modelling, the average small and medium business will need about $124,000 in additional working capital under Payday Super.

Further, employees also bear the penalties for delayed payments, even when delay may be caused by external issues, exposing small employers to significant fines and other risks.

"Payday Super should proceed with two pragmatic safeguards to ensure it succeeds: a short phase-in for the smallest employers and reciprocal obligations on funds to reduce the risk of penalties for businesses for delays they cannot control," Thompson added.

"These small but practical changes to the Bill will help the reform succeed, protecting workers' retirement savings while supporting the viability of Australia's small businesses."

Read more: Payday SuperEmployment HeroBen ThompsonTed O'BrienTreasurer Jim ChalmersMisha SchubertSuper Members Council
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Payday super laws introduced to parliament
Super funds to double UK, EU investments over next decade
Super funds raise stakes in US investments to US$1.44tn
Government reviewing $3m super tax
RBA delivers 'hawkish hold'
SMC calls for simplified retirement system
APRA to hunt for new deputy chair
SMC calls for greater protections against financial abuse of older Australians
ASIC, APRA outline regulatory reform opportunities
Australian economy 'stronger than expected'

Editor's Choice

November rate cut likely off the table as inflation lifts

ELIZA BAVIN
CPI rose 3.2% annually in the September quarter, up from 2.1% in June, dashing hopes of an interest rate cut in November.

Government's rush to implement Payday Super is 'reckless': Coalition

MATTHEW WAI
Although Payday Super addresses critical issues, including the $5 billion in unpaid super, the Coalition believes the government's "rushed implementation" of the bill could hurt the economy.

Uniseed appoints chief executive

RIDDHIMA TALWANI
Uniseed has appointed Alastair Hick as its chief executive starting January 2026, succeeding Peter Devine who will leave the organisation in December after 20 years in the role.

PacSuper extends mandate with Perpetual

KARREN VERGARA
Papua New Guinea superannuation fund PacSuper has extended its contract with Perpetual Investment Management and expanded its multi-asset mandate.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media