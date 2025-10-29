Government's rush to implement Payday Super is 'reckless': Coalition

Although Payday Super addresses critical issues, including the $5 billion in unpaid super, the Coalition believes the government's "rushed implementation" of the bill could hurt the economy.

Payday Super, which is slated to come into effect on 1 July 2026, was read for the second time yesterday. Addressing the lower house, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the Treasury Laws Amendment (Payday Superannuation) Bill 2025 will help stop "disreputable" employers from exploiting their employees, with over $5 billion in unpaid super that should have gone to workers.

"Super is an entitlement for workers, like salary or wages, and unpaid super is a form of wage theft," Chalmers said.

"This issue disproportionately affects more vulnerable Australians and also Australia's working women.

"This bill will help put a stop to it."

Deputy leader of the opposition Ted O'Brien said the Coalition supports the principle of Payday Super but proposed a more gradual rollout.

"While the principle of payday super is sound, Labor's execution is anything but. Once again, we're seeing a rushed, reckless and poorly planned rollout of a policy that risks creating chaos for small businesses right across the country," O'Brien argued.

"The Coalition stands ready to support worthy reform - we always have - but, as is standard practice for a bill with such wide-ranging impacts... we are asking the government to reconsider its rushed implementation to allow small businesses sufficient time to prepare and adapt."

The Coalition is calling on the government to delay the start date for small businesses with fewer than 20 employees for 18 months to provide them adequate time to adapt, while suggesting legislating protections for those who have made "good faith" efforts to comply.

The Super Members Council (SMC) is urging the swift passage of the bill, claiming that any delay costs workers $110 million a week in unpaid retirement savings.

SMC's latest modelling shows 3.3 million Australians missed out on $5.7 billion in super in 2022-23, losing an average $1730 each a year.

SMC, however, noted that the government has not included previously proposed consumer protections on super fund advertising on employee onboarding platforms, reminding that these protections must also be in place by 1 July 2026 to strengthen member protection and prevent multiple accounts with duplicate fees.

SMC chief executive Misha Schubert said: "We also need to see action to protect Australians from losing money to duplicate accounts with multiple fees by proceeding with proposed safeguards on super fund advertising during employee onboarding to protect consumers."

"Payday Super is a simple fix, requiring all employers to pay super at the same time as wages instead of quarterly.

"The reform will ensure workers' super are paid and easier to detect and fix underpayments."

Meanwhile, Employee Hero chief executive Ben Thompson said Payday Super is a reform that must succeed the first time.

"If execution falters, workers miss out, and employers wear the cost. Employment Hero supports the Bill and is leading in the development of the infrastructure and resources for compliance," Thompson said.

"Still, the current settings expect employers to bear the full operational and cashflow impacts on day one, while the rest of the system on which employers rely is still being upgraded."

According to Employment Hero modelling, the average small and medium business will need about $124,000 in additional working capital under Payday Super.

Further, employees also bear the penalties for delayed payments, even when delay may be caused by external issues, exposing small employers to significant fines and other risks.

"Payday Super should proceed with two pragmatic safeguards to ensure it succeeds: a short phase-in for the smallest employers and reciprocal obligations on funds to reduce the risk of penalties for businesses for delays they cannot control," Thompson added.

"These small but practical changes to the Bill will help the reform succeed, protecting workers' retirement savings while supporting the viability of Australia's small businesses."