NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
Government passes advice, super reforms
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 26 FEB 2021   11:31AM

Financial advisers will now need prior written consent each year from clients before deducting fees, while funds from Eligible Rollover Funds must now be reunited with members within 28 days.

Two key pieces of legislation were passed yesterday: the Financial Sector Reform (Hayne Royal Commission Response No. 2) Bill 2020 and passed the Treasury Laws Amendment (Reuniting More Superannuation) Act 2021.

The passage of Financial Sector Reform (Hayne Royal Commission Response No. 2) Bill 2020 will require advisers to send clients an annual summary of the fees and services that are to be billed that year.

As a result of the summary, advisers will need to obtain written consent prior to deducting fees for their services. The legislation also bans the deduction of ongoing advice fees from MySuper products.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and minister for superannuation, financial services and the digital economy Jane Hume said the changes are an "important step in restoring trust and confidence in the financial system".

CHOICE's finance policy adviser Patrick Veyret agreed and welcomed the legislation, saying it should improve consumer outcomes in the financial advice industry.

"This reform adds much needed transparency to the deduction of advice fees. Customers will now be much better positioned to assess value for money," Veyret said.

But the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) said the annual renewal is a timely and costly burden to advisers which in turn will flow onto the accessibility of advice.

"Annual renewal represents another significant addition to the costs of financial advice which will ultimately impact access to financial advice for everyday Australians. This is concerning for those people who will now struggle to afford financial advice," the AFA said in a statement.

Further to this, the government passed the Treasury Laws Amendment (Reuniting More Superannuation) Act 2021 which will require funds from ERFs that are sent to the ATO to be proactively reunited with a member within 28 days.

The reform will result in the removal of duplicate accounts therefore reducing duplicate fees and improving outcomes for members.

"ERFs were intended to act as a temporary measure for the benefit of members who had lost their superannuation accounts. However, in practice, members' money languished in ERFs for years," Frydenberg and Hume said.

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) deputy chief executive and chief policy officer Glen McCrea said the legislation is extremely valuable especially where the trustee holds small residual account balances.

"Improving the flexibility for super fund trustees to transfer balances to the ATO, including low balance accounts, will lead to administrative efficiencies, more super being re-united with members' active accounts, and reduce the number of multiple accounts," McCrea said.

The reforms are consistent with the Protecting Your Superannuation package which has consolidated $3.7 billion held in unintended multiple accounts on behalf of almost two million people.

Read more: ATOEligible Rollover FundsRoyal CommissionAssociation of Superannuation Funds of AustraliaGlen McCreaJane HumeJosh FrydenbergMySuperPatrick Veyret
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Aware Super rejigs MySuper option
ATO begins stimulus fraud convictions
Lifecycle products cost members: Research
Continuous disclosure laws to stay
To keep or not to keep JobKeeper
Hume slams superannuation circus
SMSFs given small LRBA win
Chief economist update: Money plus confidence
Workers being offered nothing: Keating
Reference checks should cover all advice: FPA
Editor's Choice
IOOF to spend big on BOLR
KANIKA SOOD
IOOF expects to spend up to $32 million on paying out Buyer of Last Resort arrangements with financial advisers leaving its network, primarily from Bridges Financial Services.
Link flags PEXA listing
KARREN VERGARA
Link Group is now exploring the possibility of listing PEXA despite recently flagging there was strong interest from other parties in buying the property settlement platform.
PIMCO names Asia Pacific lead
KARREN VERGARA
PIMCO has named a new lead for its Asia Pacific business as part of an executive shuffle announced overnight.
Chief economist update: Australia's virtuous cycle
BENJAMIN ONG
Even before the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Australia, it was clear we were returning to pre-pandemic normality, and latest stats back this.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Cathy Doyle
Chair and Consultant
SUPER Recruiters
Howard Marks
Chairman
Oaktree Capital Management, LLC
Greg Kent
Partner
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Justin Arter
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
As chief executive of Cbus, Justin Arter heads a superannuation fund well positioned to survive the current wave of regulatory change. With just over six months under his belt, he shares his plans for the fund with Kanika Sood.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something xJocLe9R