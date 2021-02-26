Government passes advice, super reforms

Financial advisers will now need prior written consent each year from clients before deducting fees, while funds from Eligible Rollover Funds must now be reunited with members within 28 days.

Two key pieces of legislation were passed yesterday: the Financial Sector Reform (Hayne Royal Commission Response No. 2) Bill 2020 and passed the Treasury Laws Amendment (Reuniting More Superannuation) Act 2021.

The passage of Financial Sector Reform (Hayne Royal Commission Response No. 2) Bill 2020 will require advisers to send clients an annual summary of the fees and services that are to be billed that year.

As a result of the summary, advisers will need to obtain written consent prior to deducting fees for their services. The legislation also bans the deduction of ongoing advice fees from MySuper products.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and minister for superannuation, financial services and the digital economy Jane Hume said the changes are an "important step in restoring trust and confidence in the financial system".

CHOICE's finance policy adviser Patrick Veyret agreed and welcomed the legislation, saying it should improve consumer outcomes in the financial advice industry.

"This reform adds much needed transparency to the deduction of advice fees. Customers will now be much better positioned to assess value for money," Veyret said.

But the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) said the annual renewal is a timely and costly burden to advisers which in turn will flow onto the accessibility of advice.

"Annual renewal represents another significant addition to the costs of financial advice which will ultimately impact access to financial advice for everyday Australians. This is concerning for those people who will now struggle to afford financial advice," the AFA said in a statement.

Further to this, the government passed the Treasury Laws Amendment (Reuniting More Superannuation) Act 2021 which will require funds from ERFs that are sent to the ATO to be proactively reunited with a member within 28 days.

The reform will result in the removal of duplicate accounts therefore reducing duplicate fees and improving outcomes for members.

"ERFs were intended to act as a temporary measure for the benefit of members who had lost their superannuation accounts. However, in practice, members' money languished in ERFs for years," Frydenberg and Hume said.

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) deputy chief executive and chief policy officer Glen McCrea said the legislation is extremely valuable especially where the trustee holds small residual account balances.

"Improving the flexibility for super fund trustees to transfer balances to the ATO, including low balance accounts, will lead to administrative efficiencies, more super being re-united with members' active accounts, and reduce the number of multiple accounts," McCrea said.

The reforms are consistent with the Protecting Your Superannuation package which has consolidated $3.7 billion held in unintended multiple accounts on behalf of almost two million people.