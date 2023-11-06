Government must revise infra pipeline: Chalmers

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has said the government has some tough calls to make regarding the nation's infrastructure pipeline as part of its plan to regenerate the economy.

Following Labor's review of its multibillion-dollar Infrastructure Investment Program, led by the minister for infrastructure, transport, regional development, and local government Catherine King, it was revealed that the former government increased new projects from 150 to 800, expanding costs by $33 billion.

During an interview with the ABC, Chalmers concurred with a warning issued by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last week, saying the idea that governments should consider delaying or cancelling infrastructure spending as a measure to ease economic pressures was an important point.

"I do think we're going to need to make some difficult decisions about the infrastructure pipeline, which factors in those $33 billion of blowouts from projects announced by our predecessors and which factors in our inflation challenge," he said.

"I do think we need to be upfront about that, and the work that Catherine is doing engaging with the states is to work out how we get maximum value for money, how we get the right infrastructure for our people and for their economy, without putting additional upward pressure on inflation."

He backed the IMF's call to roll infrastructure investment in a way that ensures value for money.

"Also, in a more measured and coordinated way, I think that's a point well made," he said.

Chalmers further explained a key motivation for the government's infrastructure review was to ensure economic stability.

"We are concerned that when the number of projects went from something like 150 projects to about 800 projects announced by our predecessors, there was a lot of announcements but a bit short on delivery," he said.

"And because of the pressures in the labour market, and the pressures on building costs and other costs, we have seen big blowouts in the program."

Elsewhere, ahead of tomorrow's Melbourne Cup rate decision, Chalmers said that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will independently make a choice off the back of data it's reviewed.

"Whatever their decision on Tuesday, they'll have opportunities to explain it publicly. I'm focused on my job, which is to get the Budget in much better nick, to roll out billions of dollars of cost-of-living help in a way that takes the edge off inflation rather than add to it, and invest in energy and housing and skills," he said.

The treasurer declined to answer questions on the appointment of a new RBA deputy governor, however confirmed there are a few names in mind.

"I'm not prepared to share any names today. We've got some more due diligence to do, and I want to make sure that I take it to the Cabinet colleagues in the course of the next month, but we're choosing between internal and external, Australian and overseas," he concluded.

"Obviously we're narrowing down a shortlist. It's quite short, the shortlist. I want to take it to the Cabinet colleagues, which is appropriate. But I hope to announce the new deputy governor before the Reserve Bank meets early in December."