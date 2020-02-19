Government loves SMSFs: Hume

The Assistant Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and Financial Technology has delivered a gushing address to the SMSF Association conference - promising the government is supportive of the SMSF sector.

Addressing delegates, Senator Jane Hume said the Morrison Government is committed to a vibrant SMSF sector.

"A growing number of people are establishing SMSFs at a much younger age," Hume said.

"Most importantly, it's driving competition. We're seeing some APRA funds respond to this by developing products with features that are similar to SMSFs."

She said that much of the government's work is around supporting disengaged super members, but it is also the role of government in a compulsory super system to ensure choice.

"The system should also allow flexibility for people to move between these stages of choice," Hume said.

"So we're thinking of ways to support that movement."

Hume said that while the Productivity Commission found low returns for SMSFs with balances below $500,000, fintechs may have a role to play in changing that.

The minister said that fintechs have the ability to drive down the cost of investing while maintaining returns.

"This is the stuff I get excited about. This is the stuff that drives costs down for trustees and I know that the SMSF industry is supportive of things that drive costs down for trustees," she said.

Hume also used her time on the stage to promote the Your Super Your Choice changes.

"We have always held the belief that every Australian should be able to choose their super fund," Hume said.

"Thousands of workers out there are being forced into some of the worst products out there because of workplace agreements."

She gave an example of someone who is actively engaged with an SMSF but starts to wind down work, taking on part-time work, saying that a workplace agreement that did not allow them to choose a super fund might disadvantage them.

Hume said the person might hypothetically have a job with a retailer "whose name starts with K and ends with T" and due to a workplace agreement has to open a new super fund, contributing a small amount to that fund rather than to the SMSF.