Economics
Government introduces pandemic payment
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 4 AUG 2020   11:51AM

Workers in Victoria who are required to isolate for two weeks and do not have sick leave entitlements will soon have access to paid pandemic leave.

The government will introduce at $1500 disaster payment for workers in Victoria that do not have sick leave left or are not receiving payments through the existing JobKeeper or JobSeeker.

The disaster payments come after Victoria was placed in a stage four lockdown that will see thousands of non-essential workers without work from Wednesday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government needed to respond to this on the basis that they provide support in a disaster.

"This pandemic is a disaster and we need a disaster payment when it comes for people who have to isolate for a period of 14 days through no fault of their own, regardless of what job they're in or employment they're in. They need that support," he said.

Workers will be able to access the payment multiple times if they are required to self-isolate more than once.

Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) secretary Sally McManus said the payment is a step forward but it is the minimum wage whereas the average wage is double this amount.

"Any money for workers who are saving lives and saving jobs by staying home and doing the right thing is welcome, but this payment does not address the full scale of the problems which fully funded Paid Pandemic Leave would address," she said.

"This payment will mean that nearly all fulltime workers who are forced to rely on it will take a pay cut while they isolate. This will mean that a financial penalty still remains, this just weakens our COVID-19 defences."

The payment is currently not available in any other states however would be available in other states and territories if the pandemic reached a similar scale in those areas.

"I just want all Victorians to know that, here, your Australian government will continue to stand with you with all the support we can provide because you will get through this and we will get through it together once again," Morrison added.

Eligible workers can phone a government hotline to apply for the payments from Wednesday.

Read more: Scott MorrisonJobKeeperJobSeeker
VIEW COMMENTS
