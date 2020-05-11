NEWS
Regulatory
Government delays RC implementation timeline
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  MONDAY, 11 MAY 2020   12:17PM

The government has deferred the implementation of Royal Commission recommendations by six months.

The amended timetable sees measures the government was committed to deliver by June 30 set to arrive by December, and measures scheduled for December now due to arrive in June 2021.

Additionally, commencement dates in Royal Commission related draft exposure legislation issued before the pandemic will be extended by six months.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the deferral would allow the industry to focus on "planning for the recovery and supporting their customers".

"This announcement today balances the need to implement the recommendations of the Royal Commission with the need to ensure our financial institutions are in a position to devote their resources to responding to the significant challenges posed by the coronavirus," Frydenberg said.

"The changes will also provide certainty and clarity to all stakeholders about the government's commitment to implementing the recommendations arising out of the Royal Commission."

So far, 24 commitments have been implemented by the government, with another 35 "substantially progressed" through consultation and the preparation of draft legislation.

The decision was welcomed by financial advice and superannuation advocacy bodies.

The Association of Super Funds of Australia labelled the move as pragmatic and sensible, given the pandemic has placed additional demands on super funds, particularly in the rollout of the government's Early Release Scheme.

"Superannuation funds have dedicated their focus towards effectively delivering the vital services their members need at this difficult time. This sensible deferral by Government will ensure funds can continue to focus on supporting the immediate needs of their members," ASFA said.

"Maintaining the stability of the superannuation system over the course of the pandemic has been paramount, especially while administering over $9 billion in early release of super payments to more than 1 million Australians."

Financial Planning Association of Australia chief executive Dante De Gori said the FPA welcomed the clarity the decision provided the sector, however the FPA boss asked the government to remain open to reviewing the timeline, given the current level of uncertainty.

"Our members have been inundated in recent months, supporting not only existing clients but also providing the broader community with advice as many Australians find themselves in a financial situation they have never experienced before," De Gori said.

"Our members' priority is to assist them in managing their financial position, which is second only to their health in personal importance."

De Gori said the association looks forward to launching back into discussions with the government about "how some of the reforms could be better amended to reduce over regulation and red tape".

"There is a direct relationship between the rising cost of regulation, time constraints on financial planners and the ability of Australians to access advice," De Gori said.

"While we broadly agree with the draft legislation on the Royal Commission recommendations, we do have real concerns for both the profession and consumers who we are seeking to serve."

Association of Financial Advisers chief executive Phil Kewin said the measure was a welcome first step.

"We recognise that the government has committed to the implementation of these two packages of recommendations, including the ones related to financial advice, however, there have already been significant regulatory reforms in the area of financial advice and some reforms, such as the Professional Standards for Financial Advisers are still being implemented," Kewin said.

"Access to financial advice will be critical for Australians as we work our way through this crisis. We expect that the government will closely monitor the full impact of the crisis, and continue to assess the right timing for moving forward with these reforms."

Kewin added that the association "remains hopeful" that the "sensible" deferral will allow time for more consultation, and said the AFA was also looking forward to working with the government to "consider the proposals that have been put forward to improve the exposure draft legislation, in order to ensure that these important reforms are both achievable and practical".

Read more: Royal CommissionFPADante De GoriPhil KewinTreasurer Josh FrydenbergAFAASFAAssociation of Super Funds of AustraliaEarly Release SchemeFinancial Planning Association of Australia
