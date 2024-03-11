Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Government consults on options to improve performance test

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 11 MAR 2024   12:13PM

The government is seeking feedback on alternative superannuation performance test designs after criticism about unintended investment consequences.

In considering potential reform options, the primary focus is on improving member outcomes through an enduring test that supports and incentivises trustees to achieve the best retirement outcomes for their members.

The first option, maintaining the status quo, suggests refining the current test's methodology to improve its long-term effectiveness in improving member outcomes.

It questions whether tweaks can overcome the test's limitations - namely, its reliance on a single-metric benchmark portfolio that only evaluates investment strategy execution without considering strategic decision-making or risk management. Moreover, the difficulty in benchmarking unlisted assets and the lack of consensus on appropriate indices for these assets, alongside the encouragement of passive benchmark hugging.

Another option would introduce a multi-metric framework to assess performance.

A key benefit of the multi-metric approach is reducing negative behaviours like benchmark hugging, making it more inclusive for diverse products, including values-based ones. However, its complexity could hinder transparency and create a reporting burden, with possible additional data requirements from APRA.

Some argue a single-metric test would provide greater simplicity and clarity over multi-metric tests.

Accordingly, three alternative single-metric options were proposed: an absolute measure of trustees' risk-adjusted returns above the risk-free rate, a peer comparison of these returns, and a measurement relative to a simple-reference portfolio (SRP) frontier.

These options focus on risk-adjusted returns, gauging trustees' ability to deliver good returns for a given level of risk. This sector-neutral approach favours well-diversified portfolios, including those with unlisted assets.

Further to considering options to reform the existing test, the government is also inviting stakeholder views on a range of broader considerations should it seek to make future changes to the test.

For example, some stakeholders have proposed expanding the test to all APRA-regulated superannuation products, arguing for equal transparency and protection against underperformance.

Extending the test could enhance the system's integrity by preventing trustees from restructuring products to evade the test, shifting members into untested products, or hiking fees to cross-subsidise products under scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the super sector's diversity also means that some edge cases, such as annuity retirement phase or niche single-sector products, aren't suited for performance testing. Changes to consequences in these instances could ensure the test doesn't unfairly eliminate products for reasons beyond the trustee's control.

In a joint statement, treasurer Jim Chalmers said this isn't about government directing super investment - it's about making sure super funds are able to invest in ways that deliver the best possible returns.

"The performance test is driving good outcomes, but industry has raised concerns the current test is holding back investment in some sectors that could provide strong returns for members, such as the energy transition and affordable housing," Chalmers said.

"The test benchmarks were never meant to serve as a prescription on how to invest, but we understand that this is how some industry stakeholders have viewed them."

Submissions for the new consultation close April 19.

