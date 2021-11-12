Governance tops ESG priorities: Study

Asset managers are prioritising governance and active engagement above other ethical investing matters, a new study shows.

Russell Investments' annual ESG manager survey found that among the majority (80%) of the global 369 asset managers it surveyed, governance is the most important environmental, social and governance factor.

Australian and New Zealand managers on the other hand believe climate risk and environmental issues are the most pressing concerns, yet only a minority (14%) said environmental concerns drive investment decisions.

Despite lagging their European counterparts, the study found that 95% of Australian managers now integrate ESG into their investment processes. Albeit a marginal 2% increase from 2020, it marks a 9% rise from 2019.

Some 97% of European managers and 82% US managers integrate ESG into investment processes.

Australia and New Zealand (55%) lead the US (47%) and Canada (52%) when it comes to hiring ESG experts (55%).

Meanwhile, Europe and Japan (88%) lead the pack, followed by the UK (63%) and Asia excluding Japan (60%).

The survey also found that the investment industry continues to suffer from a lack of diversity.

Just over 260 firms canvassed have less than 20% female leaders, with female senior investment professional representation stronger in Asia ex-Japan, Canada, and the UK.

The UK, Europe and US have the best gender diversity in terms of board membership.

Russell Investments head of responsible investing Jihan Diolosa said last year's study noted that ESG is no longer an optional add-on but rather an essential part of decision-making.

"Asset managers have certainly taken this to heart, which is reflected in the improvements we have continued to see over the last 12 months. We are also starting to see the potential beginnings of an evolution in how managers prioritise with several regions, most notably Continental Europe and Canada, increasingly focusing on environmental factors as a result of the priorities being set by their clients," she said.