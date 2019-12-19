Google to pay ATO $481.5m

The Australian Tax Office has celebrated a major win, with tech giant Google set to cough up an extra $481.5 million on top of its previous tax payments.

It comes following a 10 year dispute between the ATO and Google.

Microsoft, Apple and Facebook all stated that they have settled their tax disputes with the ATO, raking in a nice $1.25 billion to bolster the budget.

"Thanks to the efforts of our ATO officers under the Tax Avoidance Taskforce and the introduction of the Multinational Anti-Avoidance Law (MAAL), Australian sourced sales by these digital giants will now be returned to Australia's tax base," the ATO said.

New taxation laws in Australia, including the MAAL and the Diverted Profits Tax (DPT) came into effect in 2016 and 2017 respectively, forcing global corporations with more than $1 billion in profit to pay tax in Australia.

"The operation of the MAAL has already seen $7 billion in taxable sales being returned to Australia," the ATO said.

"That's $7 billion in sales booked, and the appropriate profit of these activities taxed, in Australia for the first time and locked in for the future. It has also led to the resolution of cases which had over $1 billon in back tax assessments."

ATO deputy commissioner Mark Konza said the Google tax settlement was a "great outcome".

"It adds to the significant success of the ATO in positively changing the behaviour of digital taxpayers and significantly increasing the tax they pay in Australia," he said.

"The extension of the taskforce until 2023 will ensure that the ATO is able to continue to pursue these issues and provide assurance to the community that we are doing everything in our power to protect Australia's tax base."

It comes as countries around the world struggle to tackle the issue of taxation in the global digital economy.