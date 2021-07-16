Good year for active managers in fixed income

Kanika Sood

Active fixed income managers outperformed their indexed peers in COVID-19, according to Zenith's review of the universe.

In the 12 months to April end, the Bloomberg Ausbond Composite Index (0+years) returned a net return of -1.19%.

The median manager in Zenith's Australian Fixed Income (Bonds) category returned 0.30% over the same period.

"Most of the outperformance was secured during the period immediately following the COVID-19 crisis, as credit markets stabilised and spreads tightened aggressively," Zenith said in its 2020 AFI review.

Zenith said the negative benchmark returns came as government bond yields traded in a wide range and experienced volatility.

Active managers had it rough in October 2020 but benefited from the spike in inflation expectations that contributed to a repricing of risk and steeping of sovereign yield curves.

The report included observations from 111 Australian fixed income funds, of which six were highly recommended, two were index highly recommended, 45 were recommended, two were index recommended at April end.

A further 10 were approved, two were under review (both AMP Capital funds) and 44 were not rated.

During the period, Zenith upgraded five funds, but the majority (44) did not see a rating change.

The six highly recommended funds were: Legg Mason Western Asset Australian Bond Trust Class A, Macquarie Australian Fixed Interest Trust, PIMCO's Australian Bond Fund (Class A) and Australia Bond Fund (wholesale class) , Metrics Direct Income Fund and MCP Master Income Trust.