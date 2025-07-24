Goldman Sachs appoints real estate MD

A top commercial real estate executive joins the Sydney-based team of the global fund manager.

Samuel Green is to rejoin Goldman Sachs as managing director, Goldman Sachs Alternatives.

Joining this month, he has been appointed to lead the strategic direction and growth of the Australia equity and credit investing platform of the business, as well as expand the group's client base.

Goldman Sachs manages more than US$3.2 trillion in assets globally, of which US$500 billion is in alternatives.

Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, he was a principal at global alternative assets manager Apollo Global Management, which looks after more than $750 billion primarily in alternative credit, private equity and sustainable investing.

During his four-year stint at the Sydney office of Apollo, Green specialised in Australia & New Zealand commercial real estate.

He has also worked at the corporate finance and principal investing arm of Macquarie Principal Finance back in 2018.

"Sam brings extensive experience in alternative investments across private equity, hybrid, and credit in real assets ... join us in welcoming him back to the firm and in wishing him success in his new role," said Goldman Sachs in an internal circular.