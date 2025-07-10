Gold ETFs outshine large caps: Research

Gold ETFs recorded stellar performances in Rainmaker's latest analysis of wholesale managed funds, achieving between 43% p.a. and 50% p.a. which trumped returns of popular large-cap equity funds.

VanEck's Gold Miners ETF, which invests in a diversified portfolio of companies involved in the gold mining industry, returned a whopping 50.6% p.a. in the year to May 31.

Rainmaker's May 2025 Wholesale Managed Funds Report shows BetaShares' Global Gold Miners ETF (Hedged), which is backed by physical gold bullion and aims to track the performance of the price of gold, made 43.8% p.a.

Global X's Physical Gold returned 43.7% p.a. Another BetaShares product - the Gold Bullion ETF (Hedged) - delivered 38.1% p.a.

Large-cap global equity-focused funds such as Plato's Global Alpha Fund returned 41.8% p.a. while the Hyperion Small Growth Companies Fund achieved 35.7% p.a. Loftus Peak's Global Disruption Active ETF turned in 20.9% p.a.

Over the period, however, emerging markets equities was the top-performing asset class, with a 14.7% p.a. median return.

Large-cap equities international made 14.5% p.a. and domestic large-cap equities returned 13% p.a.

Meanwhile, Australian equity small caps achieved 12.6% p.a. Combined property achieved a median return of 11.1% p.a. slightly underperforming the listed property market index benchmark of 12.4% p.a.

Australian fixed interest returns declined to 6.8% p.a. in May as compared to 7.1% p.a. in April.

International fixed interest largely matched its market index, with a median return of 5.2% p.a. versus 5.3% p.a.

Across three-year returns, 12 ETFs made the list for leading products across nine sectors.

ETFs were prominent in the diversified growth sector as BetaShares captured the top position in four sectors of growth, capital stable, Australian large cap equities and fixed interest. VanEck on the other hand ran the best international fixed interest fund.

Topping the emerging markets category, the India 2030 Fund unit trust delivered 29% p.a. over a three-year period and made 21.6% p.a. over the 12 months.