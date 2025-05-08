Global X recruits key executives

Global X ETFS Australia has appointed a head of operations and finance lead and will shortly hire a senior business development manager to boost growth efforts n Western Australia.

The exchange-traded fund provider's operations lead, Steven Romei, has a strong track record in scaling operational frameworks, including product operations, risk and compliance and change management.

Romei joins from State Street Global Advisors, where he held the role of Head of Product Oversight and Business Risk and Controls APAC.

He previously held senior roles at Vanguard, where he was responsible for the operational oversight of the personal investor platform and fund accounting.

The ETF provider has appointed Brianna Fallins head of finance, promoting from within.

Having been with the company for just over two years, Fallins has played a pivotal role in Global X's financial planning, forecasting, and reporting and will now oversee all aspects of the company's financial operations.

Fallins previously worked at Christopher Joye's Coolabah Capital Investments.

"These strategic appointments reflect our ongoing investment in leadership and our commitment to strengthening the infrastructure that underpins every part of our business," said Global X chief executive Alex Zaika.

"As we enter our next phase of growth, it is more important than ever to have strong, experienced leaders in place across the business. "These individuals bring deep expertise, local insight, and a shared vision for innovation, which will allow us to continue delivering exceptional service and solutions to our clients across the country."

A couple of months ago, Global X welcomed David Hansen as senior business development manager, which, together with the earlier appointment of Chris Wolak as head of portfolio management, effectively replaced the executives who departed last year ahead of launching ETF Shares.

Hanson replaced Arjun Shanker, who supported Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and Western Australia, with Wolak taking on Cliff Man's role as portfolio management.

David Tuckwell's product, strategy, and research role has been filled by Marc Jocum, who was elevated to senior product and investment strategist and Billy Leung to senior investment strategist.

To support a rapidly growing investor base across the country, Global X will next week name the senior business development manager who will work in Perth.