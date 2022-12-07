Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Global X launches uranium ETF

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 DEC 2022   12:10PM

The new Global X Uranium ETF (ATOM) will give Aussie investors exposure to the fast-growing uranium and nuclear power sector.

Launched today by Global X ETFs, the fund tracks the Solactive Global Uranium and Nuclear Components Returns Index to provide access to a broad range of companies involved in mining uranium and nuclear components production.

This includes those in extraction, refining, exploration, or manufacturing of equipment for the uranium and nuclear industries.

While ATOM has been available for Global X clients in the United States for many years, global head of investment strategy Blair Hannon said that Australia investors are ready to gain access to uranium and its powerful growth potential.

"ATOM's comparable fund in the US has been very well received by our clients in that market, so we are expecting to see similar uptake in Australia, particularly as investing in uranium and nuclear technologies can be difficult to navigate," Hannon said.

"In constructing this fund, we have taken into consideration key concerns for investing in uranium such as geopolitical, social and environmental issues to help investors minimise risk, while leveraging structural tailwinds in the uranium sector."

Sponsored Video
get a step ahead

Hannon said that uranium demand will continue to increase as nuclear power use rises around the world as a crucial power source to facilitate the clean energy transition.

Nuclear power capacity is set to dramatically increase in the coming decades, with projections anticipating a 17% rise from current levels by 2035 and another 71.5% by 2050, he said.

"The case for uranium is perhaps the strongest it's been in a decade, and this is where we see the investment appeal for Australian investors," Hannon said.

Read more: Global X Uranium ETFBlair HannonNuclear Components Returns IndexSolactive Global Uranium
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Global X launches copper miners ETF
New ETF to invest in green metal producers
Global X adds to local team

Editor's Choice

Super system shields against macro storm: Fundie

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australia's compulsory superannuation system is one factor that has helped weather the global macro storm, explained SG Hiscock & Company portfolio manager Hamish Tadgell.

Former financial adviser charged with fraud

CASSANDRA BALDINI
A former financial adviser has been convicted of fraud after using false documents to obtain a financial advantage.

Barrenjoey launches social purpose fund manager

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Barrenjoey has launched a new social purpose portfolio management company, Community Capital, with a cornerstone investment from Australian Retirement Trust.

RBA bumps up cash rate

ANDREW MCKEAN
As forecast, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has lifted the cash rate by another 25 basis points.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.