Global X launches uranium ETF

The new Global X Uranium ETF (ATOM) will give Aussie investors exposure to the fast-growing uranium and nuclear power sector.

Launched today by Global X ETFs, the fund tracks the Solactive Global Uranium and Nuclear Components Returns Index to provide access to a broad range of companies involved in mining uranium and nuclear components production.

This includes those in extraction, refining, exploration, or manufacturing of equipment for the uranium and nuclear industries.

While ATOM has been available for Global X clients in the United States for many years, global head of investment strategy Blair Hannon said that Australia investors are ready to gain access to uranium and its powerful growth potential.

"ATOM's comparable fund in the US has been very well received by our clients in that market, so we are expecting to see similar uptake in Australia, particularly as investing in uranium and nuclear technologies can be difficult to navigate," Hannon said.

"In constructing this fund, we have taken into consideration key concerns for investing in uranium such as geopolitical, social and environmental issues to help investors minimise risk, while leveraging structural tailwinds in the uranium sector."

Hannon said that uranium demand will continue to increase as nuclear power use rises around the world as a crucial power source to facilitate the clean energy transition.

Nuclear power capacity is set to dramatically increase in the coming decades, with projections anticipating a 17% rise from current levels by 2035 and another 71.5% by 2050, he said.

"The case for uranium is perhaps the strongest it's been in a decade, and this is where we see the investment appeal for Australian investors," Hannon said.