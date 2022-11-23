Global X launches copper miners ETF

The Global X Copper Miners ETF (ASX: WIRE) is the first of its kind in Australia, providing access to a range of global copper miners expected to play a role in future technologies and infrastructure.

It's the second ETF launched by Global X ETFs Australia since it rebranded from ETF Securities in September.

The fund works by tracking the Solactive Global Copper Miners Total Return Index, which is designed to track the performance of companies that have or are expected to have significant exposure to the copper mining industry.

Global X head of investment strategy Blair Hannon said that copper is one of the world's most versatile commodities and will remain a vital input for a multitude of future-focused industries.

"The global transition to renewable energy and EVs will require a lot of copper," he said.

"Demand for copper has increased by 28% over the last decade, which has been driven by major infrastructure developments across the globe in countries such as India, China and the United States."

Hannon added that copper demand is highly correlated with global economic activity and is often seen as a leading barometer for global economic health because when activity picks up, prices tend to rise.

"Covid-related disruptions did see copper prices fall due to slowed global economic activity, but it's been one of the best-performing assets in the post-pandemic recovery, with prices this year increasing by 2.4%," he said.

"The investment opportunity for Australian investors is to use WIRE in a portfolio as an indirect exposure to the price moves of copper as global economic activity continues to recover."