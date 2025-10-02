Newspaper icon
Global X expands GARP suite with fresh ETF

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  THURSDAY, 2 OCT 2025   12:23PM

Following the launch of its first Growth at a Reasonable Price (GARP) ETF over 12 months ago, Global X has launched a second one.

The Global X S&P Australia GARP ETF (ASX: GRPA) provides "smarter" exposure to Australian equities that blends growth and value, aiming to outperform the S&P/ASX 200 GARP Index.

The index selects the top 50 Australian companies with consistent fundamental growth, reasonable valuation, and strong earnings.

With a management fee of 0.25% per annum, GRPA is positioned as a cost-effective way to access a diversified portfolio of Australian leaders, Global X said.

The announcement follows the launch of the Global X S&P World Ex Australia GARP ETF (ASX: GARP), which outperformed the broader global equities index after its first year, returning 29.0%, compared to the MSCI World Index's 20.7%.

Global X chief executive Alex Zaika said the success of the first ETF boded well for the launch of GRPA.

"GRPA gives investors the opportunity to complement their existing broad Australian equity allocation with a targeted strategy that combines growth, value and quality - the essence of GARP investing," Zaika said.

"This ETF delivers a smarter, enhanced core option designed to help investors target companies with the potential to outperform over the long term."

S&P Dow Jones Indices director of factors and dividends indices Jason Ye added: "S&P Dow Jones Indices is pleased to expand our relationship with Global X by licensing the S&P/ASX 200 GARP Index as the underlying index for Global X's new ETF product launch."

"This innovative index applies the GARP framework to the S&P/ASX 200 universe, focusing on growth opportunities while incorporating valuation and quality considerations in the index construction.

"The index aligns with the principles of GARP investing, empowering market participants with an innovative tool to navigate factor-based investing in the Australian market."

