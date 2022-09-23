Global X ETFs names Australia head

Evan Metcalf has been appointed chief executive at Global X Australia.

In his new role, Metcalf will lead the company as it accelerates its growth in the Australian market following its acquisition of ETF Securities Australia alongside Mirae Global Investments in June.

He steps up from head of product at ETF Securities, a role he held since 2015. He previously spent time at ANZ and Credit Suisse.

Commenting on the appointment, Global X chief executive Luis Berruga said: "We have the utmost confidence that Evan's previous success and expertise in this market will help to advance our goals here in Australia as we look to create opportunities for our clients and expand our offering, creating an Australian ETF powerhouse."

Mirae Global Investments head of the global business unit Young Kim also congratulated Metcalf and expressed his enthusiasm for the success of Global X ETFs in Australia.

"We are excited to partner with such a strong industry veteran. Evan's charismatic leadership will act as a catalyst for our aspirations in the Australian market," he said.

"The Mirae Asset group looks forward to the accomplishments that Evan and the Global X ETFs team will achieve in the near future."

Metcalf said he is excited about the future and is looking forward to leading the Australian arm of the Global X ETFs business.

"I'm delighted to be stepping into this role, having worked across a range of international financial services roles for over 20 years," he said.

"I look forward to partnering with all areas of the Global X global business to drive further growth and bring more products to Australia building on our global heritage and strong investor-centric approach."