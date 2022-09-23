Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Global X ETFs names Australia head

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 23 SEP 2022   12:05PM

Evan Metcalf has been appointed chief executive at Global X Australia.

In his new role, Metcalf will lead the company as it accelerates its growth in the Australian market following its acquisition of ETF Securities Australia alongside Mirae Global Investments in June.

He steps up from head of product at ETF Securities, a role he held since 2015. He previously spent time at ANZ and Credit Suisse.

Commenting on the appointment, Global X chief executive Luis Berruga said: "We have the utmost confidence that Evan's previous success and expertise in this market will help to advance our goals here in Australia as we look to create opportunities for our clients and expand our offering, creating an Australian ETF powerhouse."

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

Mirae Global Investments head of the global business unit Young Kim also congratulated Metcalf and expressed his enthusiasm for the success of Global X ETFs in Australia.

"We are excited to partner with such a strong industry veteran. Evan's charismatic leadership will act as a catalyst for our aspirations in the Australian market," he said.

"The Mirae Asset group looks forward to the accomplishments that Evan and the Global X ETFs team will achieve in the near future."

Metcalf said he is excited about the future and is looking forward to leading the Australian arm of the Global X ETFs business.

"I'm delighted to be stepping into this role, having worked across a range of international financial services roles for over 20 years," he said.

"I look forward to partnering with all areas of the Global X global business to drive further growth and bring more products to Australia building on our global heritage and strong investor-centric approach."

Read more: Evan MetcalfGlobal X AustraliaMirae Global InvestmentsETF Securities AustraliaCredit SuisseLuis BerrugaMirae AssetYoung Kim
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

HarbourVest Partners opens doors to Sydney office
Cbus expands investment team
ETF Securities becomes Global X ETFs
Nanuk welcomes senior investment analyst
Credit Suisse hires head of infrastructure
Wellington Management hires from GAM Investments
Four investment specialists join Resolution Life
Fidelity appoints APAC head of equities
ANZ, Suncorp deal cops industry backlash
ETF Securities launches fixed income options

Editor's Choice

Aware Super deepens TAL relationship

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Aware Super has expanded its mandate with TAL, with the insurer to now provide cover to VicSuper members as well.

QIC adds to multi-sector private debt team

ELIZABETH FRY
QIC's multi-sector private debt team is expanding with the appointment of Carlo Lucci as an associate director.

Active Super expands digital offering

CHLOE WALKER
The super fund introduced Super View, a new online data tool allowing members to see the identity, value and weightings of their investments.

Property fund hires from AXA IM

CHLOE WALKER
Retail property solutions provider United Property Service (UPS) has appointed Lisa Wood as its first asset management director.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
29

AICLA/ANZIIF Claims Convention 

OCT
4

Investments in Super - Part 2 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Would you recommend a smaller fund if its two-year history to date recorded strong alpha?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Nathan Jacobsen

MANAGING DIRECTOR
DIVERGER LIMITED
Diverger managing director Nathan Jacobsen has steered the ship both figuratively and literally. After a career in the Australian Royal Navy, he has risen through the corporate ranks, leading teams with lessons learnt at sea. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.