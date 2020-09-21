Global pension fund doubles down on APAC

A major Canadian pension fund is increasing its presence in Asia Pacific, establishing a new office focused on opportunities in Australia and New Zealand.

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (OTPP) opened a new office in Singapore today, marking the fund's commitment to the region.

The new office will target opportunities in Australia, New Zealand and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The fund's existing office in Hong Kong will now focus on Greater China, South Korea and Japan.

The $212 billion fund said its presence in the region is critical to its future growth, with $15.5 billion already invested across Asia Pacific in public and private equity, and infrastructure.

The office will house the Ontario Teachers' Infrastructure and Natural Resources team, led by managing director, INR, APAC Bruce Crane. Crane was appointed to the role last month, joining from the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) where he was managing director, infrastructure.

"Asia Pacific offers numerous emerging and developed markets across two continents. Expanding our local capabilities will allow us to further generate returns to deliver on our pension promise," OTPP regional managing director, Asia, Ben Chan said.

In addition to the new office, the fund also recently expanded to late-stage venture and growth equity investments in companies using disruptive technology. It also has plans to expand its capabilities via the new office, including private capital direct investment and high conviction equities.

"I'm excited to add new asset classes and broaden our pool of expertise across Asia Pacific," Chan said.

"In particular, I'm delighted to welcome Bruce to the team - he brings an exceptional depth of expertise in direct investments along with an acute understanding of the region.

"We look forward to growing our team in the coming months and see this as a great opportunity to attract new regional talent as well as bring in existing global talent."

In addition to broadening its geographic reach in APAC, OTPP said it is also adding a local senior member to the fund's Global Strategic Relationships (GSR) department.

This individual will develop and cultivate key partnerships in the region and assure that teams work across asset classes to enhance deal flow and strategic positioning, the fund said.