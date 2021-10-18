NEWS
Investment

Global pension fund backs Aussie renewables

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 18 OCT 2021   12:42PM

The infrastructure business of a major Canadian pension fund has acquired 49% of a local renewable energy platform.

OMERS Infrastructure, part of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, has purchased a 49% interest in FRV Australia from Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV).

The transaction follows a fundraise earlier this year and allows FRV Australia to continue with its ambitious growth plans in the country, where it has operated since 2010.

The deal sees OMERS Infrastructure take on 637 MWDC of six operational and under construction solar PV assets as well as a development pipeline comprising about 2.7GWDC of solar PV projects and about 1.3GWh of battery energy storage systems.

The partnership with a top tier investor such as OMERS Infrastructure is a strong signal of confidence in the high value of FRV's portfolio of projects and pipeline, FRV said.

FRV Australia managing director Carlo Frigerio said: "This partnership will accelerate FRV's consolidation as one of the renewable energy market leaders in the country and also the expansion of our footprint into new technologies."

Meanwhile, OMERS Infrastructure senior managing director for APAC Christopher Curtain said the acquisition aligns with the firm's long-term strategy.

"...OMERS looks forward to partnering with FRV to develop a multi-technology renewables platform across Australia," he said.

"We are committed to leveraging our extensive experience as a leading global infrastructure investor and working collaboratively with FRV and the FRV Australian management team to further grow the platform."

OMERS Infrastructure is building out its portfolio of renewable energy holdings. It is already invested in Leeward Renewable Energy, a company that owns and operates 22 renewable energy facilities across nine US states, and Indian renewable power producer Azure Power Global.

