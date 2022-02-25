Global markets shaken by war

Global markets reacted to the news of Russia's invasion of Ukraine overnight, with analysts keeping a close watch on the conflict's impact on companies and economies.

IG market analyst Kyle Rodda said he views the current situation as a growth and inflation shock, one that is difficult to price in because the situation is fluid, ongoing and dynamic.

"The worst-case scenario here has always been a deep incursion into the country targeting Kiev - just like we are seeing now," Rodda explained.

"It suggests that the Russians are trying to drive regime change here, and that could result in a protracted, messy and bloody civil war. For the markets, this risks growth in the Eurozone - which could bleed out into the rest of the world - as economic activity and confidence is disturbed."

He added that this could be a driver for inflation, at a time when inflation is already an issue in the global economy.

"To put it briefly, this conflict could exacerbate supply issues in energy, metal and agriculture markets, driving prices higher across the world. That could force policymakers to raise interest rates even quicker still, which would be bad for stock prices," Rodda said.

However, he added that there are some companies that are going to benefit from the geopolitical situation.

"There are pockets in the market that might benefit from this however, when it comes to the matter of share prices. Companies whose profits are fuelled by higher commodity prices - like energy companies and gold miners - may outperform, offering something of a hedge to this crisis and volatility," Rodda said.

Mathan Somasundaram, founder and chief executive of DeepData Analytics, said Russia moving into Ukraine is not the main threat to global markets, rather the largest threat to global markets is the reaction from the West.

"Russia is leading the charge for CROPEC (China, Russia and OPEC) cartel to raise energy price and inflation. The Western economies are purely held up by asset bubbles that were created by excessive debt," Somasundaram said.

"CROPEC knows that these asset bubbles are not sustainable in elevated inflation. Western economies saw the problem but were too greedy to fix it. Ignoring the problem and allowing it to get even bigger has allowed CROPEC to use it against the West.

"Russia is leading the push by CROPEC to raise inflation through higher commodity prices...starting with energy and food. China started the currency war to protect itself from inflation and export it to the world."

He added: "Sadly, there will be substantial loss of lives, and this will drive energy and food prices higher on a global scale and hurt a lot more people. Western leaders are likely to respond with another iteration of sanctions as CROPEC wants and this will further add to the structural problems weighing on global economy."