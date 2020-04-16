Global markets bleed red

US stocks ended in a sea of red on Wednesday as bleak economic data and corporate losses shifted what had been an almost eerily optimistic sentiment towards trade over the last few weeks.

US markets had made somewhat of a recovery of late, with the S&P 500 recording a new monthly high just yesterday.

In Wednesday's trade, the Dow Jones fell 1.86%, the S&P 500 shed 2.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.44%.

It comes as the US's biggest banks struggle to grapple with the impacts of the spreading coronavirus, with Citibank, Bank of America, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo all recording share price losses overnight (5.64%, 6.49%, 4.93% and 5.77% respectively).

As earnings season reveals the true damage of COVID-19, Goldman Sachs disclosed its profits had plunged 46% in the last quarter.

"Our quarterly profitability was inevitably affected by the economic dislocation," Goldman chief executive David Solomon said in the firm's quarterly report.

"As public policy measures to stem the pandemic take root, I am firmly convinced that our firm will emerge well-positioned to help our clients and communities recover."

Disappointing economic data, which exceeded analyst expectations, engulfed global markets, as coronavirus cases surpass the two million mark and deaths reach nearly 137,000.

US industrial output fell to levels not seen in 70 years in March, while retail sales fell by 8.7%. The New York Federal Reserve's Empire State Index plummeted 57 points to -78.2 in April, its lowest level on record, and the NAHB housing index, which rates builder confidence, tumbled to its lowest level since June 2012.

Shaw and Partners senior investment adviser Adam Dawes told Financial Standard reality is starting to set in.

"Economic data is starting to show how lockdown is starting to bite," he said.

"US earning season will come under pressure as the bleeding from the COVID-19 shut down continues."

But the economy and the market are two very different things, said A Rich Life founder Claude Walker.

"To me, the market is currently quite strong as a result of the stimulus measures, but the economy is actually quite weak as a result of the pandemic," he said.

"I think that we will see bankruptcies of very many small and medium businesses before this is through, and that hasn't really started to bite yet."

Similarly, IG market analyst Jingyi Pan expects the worst is still to come.

"While US' March industrial production, retail sales and homebuilding data had all been expected to stay on the soft side seeing the dismal consensus, the depth of the disappointment had perhaps been one to shock," she said.

"In particular, for the consumption-driven US economy, retail sales coming at historic low at -8.7% year-on-year may not be the worst to come, expecting the US lockdown that cut through April to further dent performance."

New York data also severely disappointed, she said.

"This corresponds to the tune from the latest IMF update looking at a dent on global GDP worse than the Great Depression and the US economy GDP projected to sink 5.9%, down 7.9% from the 2.0% forecast printed only in January," Pan said.

Despite this disappointing data, US President Donald Trump remains optimistic, tweeting: "We are having very productive calls with the leaders of every sector of the economy who are all-in on getting America back to work, and soon. More to come!"

It comes as the Australian Bureau of Statistics reports unemployment remained steady in March at 5.2% (lifting just 0.1% from February's figures). During the month of March, unemployment increased by 20,300, to 718,600 persons.

The data comes in way below analyst's expectations, who were predicting a 5.4% jump or 30,000 job losses for the month.

Amid the current volatile environment, Dawes recommends Australian investors look to China-focused companies.

"The ASX is also not immune from these global shocks; our only saving grace might be China as they are getting back to work sooner than the rest of the world - just look at iron ore price and Fortescue Metals Group - they have held up well," he said.

He also suggests investors look to companies that will start to outperform when the Australian economy reopens.

"I am looking at a staggered approach to opening our economy back up again and what companies will do well," Dawes said.

"So looking at infrastructure companies - Transurban Group - short term people getting back to work and driving domestically. Sydney Airport - as people start to travel - international will take time to get back on its feet.

"Remember, the Sydney to Melbourne route is the second busiest route in the world and when domestic travel starts again this will be beneficial for Sydney Airport."

Walker said disappointing results in the US will likely impact the Australian market too.

"I think that if US stocks drop on weak guidance and some disappointing results, then that will put pressure on Australian stock prices - after all, capital is international and if US multiples compress then so too will Australia," he said.

"We still have plenty of tech stocks on price to earnings ratios of more than 30, and some of those will be more severely impacted by the pandemic than a company like Alphabet, which is on around 25 times earnings."

Despite this, Walker is still long on quality growth stocks, and believes there are opportunities in the US.

"I think we'll continue to see some winners in the US, such Teladoc Health for its telehealth offering and Zoom for its teleconferencing," he said.

"Other companies will take some short term pain for long term gain. For example, it may take some time for payments companies such as Visa and Mastercard to benefit from an increase in digital commerce, because they will also take a hit from less commercial activity generally."

