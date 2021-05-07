Global institute launches free expat advice resources

A global institute is opening its membership and resources for free to financial advisers who want to service Australian expatriates.

The Global Financial Planning Institute (GFPI), which was established in September 2019, provides educational resources such as tax, retirement and estate planning for advisers to help clients whose financial lives cross borders.

Co-founder and executive director Ashley Murphy, who is currently based in Brisbane, told Financial Standard that despite the temporary pause brought about by COVID, globalisation marches on and the careers of some of the most successful Australians often takes them overseas where they accrue foreign assets, pensions and employee benefits.

International and cross-border financial planning might sound challenging to some advisers who don't provide this offering, Murphy said, but they should be aware that there are resources available to serve expat clients.

The institute focuses on three core areas: inbound planning (when a client moves assets to a new country), outbound planning (when a client moves assets out of a country) and cross-border planning (specialised knowledge of each country's financial system).

"These clients are best served by financial advisers that have been trained in the issues affecting international and cross-border matters," he said.

GFPI has 30 members but has launched an open-member category, which is free to join and includes access to resources like a fortnightly webinar series. Other membership options start from US$295.

"What inspired me to launch the GFP Institute was the total lack of any organisation, website or book dedicated to helping Aussie expats figure out how to manage their global financial lives," he added.

Murphy co-founded GFPI with Matt Goren, who is the director of curriculum.

They are joined by a global team: community manager Eliza Priest; director of marketing Sacbe Medrano; and GFP Ambassador and guest presenter Marina Hernandez.