NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Global asset manager launches new fund
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 11 MAY 2020   12:29PM

T. Rowe Price has expanded its suite of fixed income investment solutions for Australian investors with the launch of the T. Rowe Price Global High Income Fund.

The asset manager said the fund is a concentrated, high-income portfolio of primarily global high yield corporate bond opportunities.

The fund aim to apply an active management approach to global high yield to capitalise on market inefficiencies, sector positioning and idiosyncratic events while seeking enhanced return potential.

Darren Hall, head for intermediary for Australia at T. Rowe Price, said the new fund broadens the range of fixed income investment solutions with the Global High Income Fund that leverages a global approach.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

"The fund is extremely compelling in today's prevailing market conditions where the search for income is of paramount focus for clients," Hall said.

"The substantial falls in dividend income seen in equity markets is driving demand for high-conviction investments that can generate equity-like returns with less volatility over the long term."

Hall said in 2000, 90% of the high yield bond investment universe was in the US market, which has now dropped to 57% in line with the emergence of the European and emerging market high yield markets.

"The fund's high-conviction approach to high yield bonds provides a more growth-oriented play within portfolios, benefiting from fundamental research and risk analysis as well as technical tailwinds, such as supportive liquidity policies of central banks and a migration of the investible universe well beyond the US," Hall said.

Benchmarked against the ICE BoFA Global High Yield Index (hedged to AUD), the new fund is managed by London-based Australian portfolio manager Michael Della Vedova and Baltimore-based portfolio managers Michael Connelly and Sammy Muaddi.

The team benefits from the strength of T. Rowe's equity division and draws on a team of more than 300 research analysts around the globe.

As an Australian unit trust, the fund is available to wholesale and institutional investors in Australia and New Zealand, as well as to retail and advised investors in Australia on various distribution platforms.

Read more: T. Rowe PriceGlobal High Income FundDarren HallMichael ConnellyMichael Della VedovaSammy Muaddi
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Global manager reduces fees on flagship fund
Low rates support some bond managers: Report
Active managers: Opportunities abound
Global investment firm expands Australian reach
T. Rowe Price adds investment analyst
Australia appeals holistically to foreign investors: Poll
Will Aussie equities overcome 2019 challenges?
T. Rowe Price names new APAC distribution head
Fidelity extends institutional capability
T. Rowe Price appoints head of research
Editor's Choice
Pendal's product pipeline for 2020
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:34PM
Pendal Group's seed capital spending for new funds was about 16% lower in the year ending March but the ASX-listed manager has fresh products in the works.
Clime courts Madison Financial Group
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:33PM
Sydney's Clime Investment Management has emerged as a bidder for Madison Financial Group, which is currently in the process of being sold by OneVue.
Trust in big four improves
ALLY SELBY  |   12:20PM
Consumer trust in Australia's big four banks has made headways during the COVID-19 crisis, yet despite the improvement they still don't make the top 10.
Macquarie kicks off $400m raise
ALLY SELBY  |   12:15PM
Macquarie Bank has announced a $400 million capital raise, with the convertible notes set to be quoted on the ASX from Tuesday, May 19.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 5BYBl0fk