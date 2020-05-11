Global asset manager launches new fund

T. Rowe Price has expanded its suite of fixed income investment solutions for Australian investors with the launch of the T. Rowe Price Global High Income Fund.

The asset manager said the fund is a concentrated, high-income portfolio of primarily global high yield corporate bond opportunities.

The fund aim to apply an active management approach to global high yield to capitalise on market inefficiencies, sector positioning and idiosyncratic events while seeking enhanced return potential.

Darren Hall, head for intermediary for Australia at T. Rowe Price, said the new fund broadens the range of fixed income investment solutions with the Global High Income Fund that leverages a global approach.

"The fund is extremely compelling in today's prevailing market conditions where the search for income is of paramount focus for clients," Hall said.

"The substantial falls in dividend income seen in equity markets is driving demand for high-conviction investments that can generate equity-like returns with less volatility over the long term."

Hall said in 2000, 90% of the high yield bond investment universe was in the US market, which has now dropped to 57% in line with the emergence of the European and emerging market high yield markets.

"The fund's high-conviction approach to high yield bonds provides a more growth-oriented play within portfolios, benefiting from fundamental research and risk analysis as well as technical tailwinds, such as supportive liquidity policies of central banks and a migration of the investible universe well beyond the US," Hall said.

Benchmarked against the ICE BoFA Global High Yield Index (hedged to AUD), the new fund is managed by London-based Australian portfolio manager Michael Della Vedova and Baltimore-based portfolio managers Michael Connelly and Sammy Muaddi.

The team benefits from the strength of T. Rowe's equity division and draws on a team of more than 300 research analysts around the globe.

As an Australian unit trust, the fund is available to wholesale and institutional investors in Australia and New Zealand, as well as to retail and advised investors in Australia on various distribution platforms.