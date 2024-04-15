Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Global Alternative Funds names managing director

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  MONDAY, 15 APR 2024   12:02PM

Oak Hill Advisors executive Signe Brandt has left the T Rowe Price-owned subsidiary to join the rival alternative asset investor.

Brandt worked at the $63 billion credit-focused Oak Hill for 13 years, building up its Australian presence.

Global Alternative Funds (GAF) has confirmed that Brandt will start with the firm later this month as managing director.

In the new role, Brandt will continue to expand GAF's client base of high-net-worth investors, family offices, endowments and smaller institutions.

Sponsored by Macquarie Asset
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

Before joining GAF, Brandt worked at Everest Financial Group, Ellerston Capital and van Eyk Research.

GAF founder and former Carlyle partner Natasha Nankivell highlighted the importance of Brandt's strong technical and manager research background.

She said this skill set is essential in building relationships with its investors and understanding the funds and strategies GAF invests with, noting that GAF invests in all selected funds alongside its clients.

Nankivell founded the firm over four years ago and owns and runs GAF with her brother, ex-Goldman Sachs managing director, Peter Lyneham, to deploy their own family's capital into the best offshore alternative asset managers.

Since its establishment, GAF has grown its assets under management from $12.5 million to $1.2 billion.

She further points out that GAF is not a fund of funds manager nor a capital raising firm, but an investor across the alternative asset classes spectrum, of private credit, private equity, infrastructure and venture capital. It does not invest in hedge funds, cryptocurrency or natural resources.

Private equity makes up about a third of GAF's investments, with private credit, special situations and distress for control accounting for about 40%.

As for competing in a crowded market, Nankivell said the genesis of many families' capital was private equity as most had owned and operated businesses.

"While they understand the merits of unlisted and private market investments, they haven't necessarily had access to the best alternative asset managers globally," she said.

"It is GAF's role to source, diligence, curate and secure access to what we believe are the best of the best alternative asset managers globally.

"We spend a lot of time focusing on the domain expertise of the managers. Understanding their domain expertise and being able to do deep due diligence on those managers well takes a lot of experience."

Nankivell is a former Macquarie Group head of private capital markets for Asia.

Before that, she held roles at Challenger, Merrill Lynch International, and Bankers Trust.

Read more: GAFSigne BrandtOak Hill AdvisorsGlobal Alternative FundsNatasha NankivellBankers TrustCarlyleChallengerEllerston CapitalEverest Financial GroupMacquarie GroupMerrill Lynch InternationalPeter Lyneham
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Morningstar warns of stretched valuations in Australian equities
A quarter of advised Australians nervous about retirement
Legalsuper names chief investment officer
UK manager recruits Australia head
Selfwealth expands leadership team
Baby boomers turn to local private debt: Research
Iress loses key wealth executive
Platforms ramp up innovation, back-end efficiencies
Head of property at Hostplus exits
Macquarie profits tumble; long-serving executive exits

Editor's Choice

WTW to launch dedicated private equity fund

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:49PM
Willis Towers Watson (WTW) is planning to launch a new fund that will invest in private equity opportunities including co-investments.

AMP executive pay packet shrinks amid simplification

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
AMP's top brass continues to see their remuneration packages shrink as it becomes a "leaner" business, its recent annual general meeting (AGM) heard.

Class action building against GEMI Capital

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:28PM
The fund targeted Sydney's wealthy eastern suburbs for funding.

Global Alternative Funds names managing director

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:02PM
Oak Hill Advisors executive Signe Brandt has left the T Rowe Price-owned subsidiary to join the rival alternative asset investor.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach