Investment

GIC to open Sydney office

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 JUN 2021   12:41PM

Singapore's $708 billion sovereign wealth fund will open an office in Sydney, as it looks to increase its focus on Australian investment opportunities.

The Sydney office will be GIC's 11th internationally.

The fund said it will look for opportunities in various sectors and partner with businesses with long-term growth prospects, especially its private markets capabilities.

"We are confident in the long-term growth of the Australian market and believe that an on-the-ground team will enhance our ability to capture more investment opportunities in this dynamic market," GIC chief executive Lim Chow Kiat said.

"We are already very pleased with our existing portfolio in Australia, especially in real estate. We believe the new office will better support the management of our existing assets and increase interaction with local partners so we can generate more value-add together."

GIC was established in 1981 and has US$550 billion in assets under management, according to Global SWF which tracks 400 sovereign wealth funds and public pension funds.

