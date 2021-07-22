Get your ducks in a row before you think of an IPO

For small financial firms looking to list on the ASX, ongoing regulatory action may be a deal breaker to going public, according to HLB Mann Judd partner Marcus Ohm.

Ohm says an undertaking with APRA or ASIC can preclude a wealth, funds management or insurance business from listing.

"It would depend on the nature of the particular issue. A requirement for the prospectus is that it contains full disclosure of any matters of risk which could impact upon potential investors in terms of future prospects," he said.

He says financials looking to list must disclose specifically any potentially significant risks, even if it has a low likelihood of occurring.

And unless it's a minor matter, the issues need to be addressed before starting an IPO.

"Even if a listing was permitted to go ahead, there would no doubt be serious questions being asked about the risk management at the company. This could in turn influence whether a listing has a chance of being successful," he said.

However, IPO investors should not expect listing financials to quantify with the precision the financial impact that any existing regulatory action could have in future.

"Basically, there is a general disclosure test in that the prospectus must contain all information investors would reasonably require to make an informed assessment in relation to their investment in the shares and the financial position of the company," Ohm said.

"With NobleOak [for example], it was obviously difficult (as it would be in many cases) to quantify what the impact would be. The prospectus itself has to go through a full verification process by Due Diligence Committee members to ensure all relevant matters are disclosed and there is no false or misleading statements or material omissions.