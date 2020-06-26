NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
German fintech goes bust, $2.9bn gone
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 26 JUN 2020   11:57AM

German fintech Wirecard, has filed for insolvency after revealing over $2.9 billion in cash missing from its balance sheet didn't exist.

The company's former chief executive Markus Braun was arrested days after stepping down over allegations of inflating Wirecard's sales volume with fake income.

German prosecutors said he is also being investigated on suspicion of making the company look more attractive to investors.

Braun has been released on €5 million bail, and has denied any wrongdoing.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Fighting Deflation Now, Causing Inflation Later?

The company's auditor, Ernst & Young GMBH, claims it was given false statements related to trust accounts while completing its 2019 audit.

"There are clear indications that this was an elaborate and sophisticated fraud, involving multiple parties around the world in different institutions, with a deliberate aim of deception," Ernst & Young said.

In an announcement to shareholders, Wirecard said there is a "prevailing likelihood" that the bank trust account balances, in the amount of €1.9 billion, do not exist.

"The company previously assumed that these trust accounts have been established for the benefit of the company in connection with the so called Third Party Acquiring business and has reported them as an asset in its financial accounts," Wirecard said.

"The foregoing also causes the company to question the previous assumptions regarding the reliability of the trustee relationships."

The board said it assessed previous descriptions of the so called Third Party Acquiring business by the company are not correct.

"The company continues to examine, whether, in which manner and to what extent such business has actually been conducted for the benefit of the company," it said.

"Wirecard continues to be in constructive discussions with its lending banks with regard to the continuation of credit lines and the further business relationship, including the continuation of the current drawing coming due at the end of June.

Wirecard said it is examining a broad range of possible further measures to ensure continuation of its business operations, including cost reductions as well as restructuring, disposal or termination of business units and products segments.

Wirecard is the first company on the German DAX 30 to ever file for bankruptcy.

Read more: WirecardMarkus BraunGerman DAX
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Wisdom of the crowd
Everything but the kitchen sink
Editor's Choice
Franklin Templeton cuts fees
KANIKA SOOD
Franklin Templeton will drop the fees on eight funds from 2bps to 23bps per year, effective July 1.
Job vacancies up 15%: Research
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Data from LinkedIn and SEEK has revealed which industries are hiring - with several companies in financial services looking to fill roles.
New fund launches on ASX
ELIZA BAVIN
A newly established managed investment scheme has launched on the Australian Securities Exchange, aiming to achieve long-term capital growth.
Pendal adds SRI lense to multi-asset fund
HARRISON WORLEY
Pendal has increased the consideration of sustainability factors in its multi-asset target return fund, in what it claims is an Australian first.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
14
Adviser Big Day Out | Video on Demand 
AUG
27-28
Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers 2020 Virtual Conference 
JUL
1
Panel: Attracting women to a profession in investment advice - Webinar 
JUL
2
Consumer Finance Awards 
JUL
6
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Sophia Rahmani
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT LIMITED
Stepping into her first chief executive role at Maple-Brown Abbott in October last year, Sophia Rahmani was ready to once again forge her own path. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 54YvRkEW