Geoff Wilson feels sorry for CLF shareholders

WAM chair Geoff Wilson has said he feels sorry for CLF shareholders after Concentrated Leaders Fund has rejected a takeover bid proposed by WAM Capital.

WAM chair Geoff Wilson told Financial Standard: "I actually feel sorry for CLF shareholders as it appears the board is not being totally honest."

CLF's independent board committee (IBC) intends to unanimously recommend shareholders reject the offer on the basis that it fails to provide shareholders with sufficient value for their CLF shares.

WAM is offering shareholders two of its shares for 3.7 CLF shares, representing a 15.2% premium to CLF's share price on September 2 and a 7.6% premium to its reported pre-tax net tangible assets at July 31.

However, the board said the offer price undervalues CLF and as a result shareholders would be giving away 16.22 cents per share.

"While the offer price may represent a small premium based on the VWAPs of CLF and WAM Capital shares up to the date on which the offer was announced, the IBC does not consider the market prices to be representative of the underlying value of either CLF or WAM Capital," it said.

Despite this, WAM said CLF shares have consistently traded at a discount to its pre-tax net tangible assets with the average discount over the last 12 months at 8.1%.

CLF externalised its investment management agreement to Carrara Investment Management, controlled by CLF's former chief executive and chief investment officer David Sokulsky.

WAM said Carrara's appointment as manager went ahead without shareholder approval and is an unauthorised extension of Sokulsky's appointment.

After the externalisation of the investment management arrangement, CLF chose to reduce its size by 12.8% through a special dividend payment leading to the potential increase in risk and volatility due to reduced cash and liquidity.

However, CLF's IBC said the offer will result in a loss of net tangible asset value and shareholders will have their franking credits diluted as the $5.4 million franking balance would be spread among WAM's 36,000 shareholders.

The board said the offer has a detrimental and unattractive capital gains impact that may lead to a tax burden.

Another factor impacting CLF's rejection recommendation is the change in investment strategy from a current focus on the ASX200 to WAM's strategy of investing in small-to-medium sized ASX companies.

"If CLF shareholders want this significantly different risk profile, they can choose to separately invest in WAM Capital or other fund managers offering this type of exposure to a very different segment of the market."