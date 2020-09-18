NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Geoff Wilson feels sorry for CLF shareholders
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 18 SEP 2020   12:33PM

WAM chair Geoff Wilson has said he feels sorry for CLF shareholders after Concentrated Leaders Fund has rejected a takeover bid proposed by WAM Capital.

WAM chair Geoff Wilson told Financial Standard: "I actually feel sorry for CLF shareholders as it appears the board is not being totally honest."

CLF's independent board committee (IBC) intends to unanimously recommend shareholders reject the offer on the basis that it fails to provide shareholders with sufficient value for their CLF shares.

WAM is offering shareholders two of its shares for 3.7 CLF shares, representing a 15.2% premium to CLF's share price on September 2 and a 7.6% premium to its reported pre-tax net tangible assets at July 31.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

However, the board said the offer price undervalues CLF and as a result shareholders would be giving away 16.22 cents per share.

"While the offer price may represent a small premium based on the VWAPs of CLF and WAM Capital shares up to the date on which the offer was announced, the IBC does not consider the market prices to be representative of the underlying value of either CLF or WAM Capital," it said.

Despite this, WAM said CLF shares have consistently traded at a discount to its pre-tax net tangible assets with the average discount over the last 12 months at 8.1%.

CLF externalised its investment management agreement to Carrara Investment Management, controlled by CLF's former chief executive and chief investment officer David Sokulsky.

WAM said Carrara's appointment as manager went ahead without shareholder approval and is an unauthorised extension of Sokulsky's appointment.

After the externalisation of the investment management arrangement, CLF chose to reduce its size by 12.8% through a special dividend payment leading to the potential increase in risk and volatility due to reduced cash and liquidity.

However, CLF's IBC said the offer will result in a loss of net tangible asset value and shareholders will have their franking credits diluted as the $5.4 million franking balance would be spread among WAM's 36,000 shareholders.

The board said the offer has a detrimental and unattractive capital gains impact that may lead to a tax burden.

Another factor impacting CLF's rejection recommendation is the change in investment strategy from a current focus on the ASX200 to WAM's strategy of investing in small-to-medium sized ASX companies.

"If CLF shareholders want this significantly different risk profile, they can choose to separately invest in WAM Capital or other fund managers offering this type of exposure to a very different segment of the market."

Read more: WAM CapitalGeoff WilsonConcentrated Leaders FundCarrara Investment ManagementDavid Sokulsky
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
WAM names new board member
WAM makes LIC takeover bid
Former Crestone CIO starts new boutique
WAM wins Blue Sky bid, appoints directors
WAM makes proposition plans public
No returns in sight for AAP investors
WAM makes alternatives play
WAM makes replacement bid for Keybridge
WAM responds to Keybridge claims
Plan for the worst, hope for the best
Editor's Choice
Boutique appoints chief operating officer
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:40PM
Watermark Funds Management's chief operating officer has left for a similar role at another boutique.
MSCI launches UN SDG alignment tool
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:40PM
MSCI has launched a tool that assesses companies' compatibility with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
IPO Wealth ordered to wind up
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:05PM
The Supreme Court of Victoria has made a winding up order for Mayfair 101's IPO Wealth fund.
AMP hires people, culture lead
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:52AM
AMP Australia has appointed a former Woolworths human resources executive as head of people and culture.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
14-18
AIST's Super Investment Conference (ASI) 
SEP
21
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
SEP
22-24
DIVE IN FESTIVAL 2020 
SEP
22
SMSF Discussion Group 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something YfKmTx0Z