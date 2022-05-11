Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Geoff Lloyd to chair DASH

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 11 MAY 2022   12:24PM

The former MLC and Perpetual chief executive will take over as chair of the platform later this year, in an announcement that also confirmed the company's chief executive.

DASH Technology Group has named Lloyd as chair, effective September, citing his "unparalleled experience in accelerating sustainable growth of businesses and delivering innovation through a number of industry firsts".

Lloyd will add more than 25 years' experience to the group's leadership team, which includes Andrew Whelan who has been confirmed as permanent chief executive.

Whelan has been acting in the role since August 2021 when Shannon Bernasconi left the company, then called WealthO2. Whelan has led the firm through its merger with Roar and NEO and subsequent rebrand.

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

Whelan said he is excited to lead "the most innovative technology offering for advisers and the broader wealth industry".

Also commenting on the appointment of Lloyd, Whelan said: "The board sees Geoff as the ideal person to lead DASH through its next phase of growth. He brings an extensive knowledge of platforms, corporate structuring and advice having led Asgard, AdvisorNetGain, BT Wrap, Perpetual and MLC."

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

"He is also highly respected by dealer groups and financial planners and led many advice businesses."

Lloyd is also excited to join the company, saying: "I am a true believer in the need to use technology and data to drive innovation across the advice and platform space..."

Read more: Andrew WhelanAdvisorNetGainAsgardBT WrapDASH Technology GroupGeoff LloydShannon Bernasconi
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australian Ethical hands down tech mandate
BT Panorama sees SMSF growth
WealthO2 rolls out rebrand
Startup launches risk retention option
WealthO2 hires five to focus on tech solutions
WealthO2, ROAR and NEO merge
Managed accounts demand surges: BTFG
What you read in 2021
WealthO2 appoints to newly created role
AMG Super launches platform, product

Editor's Choice

Future Super strengthens investments team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The ethical superannuation fund has appointed a chief investment officer, while also hiring an executive director of investments from MLC Asset Management.

Remembering Steve Williams

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
ClearBridge Investments has led tributes to its head of intermediary sales Steve Williams, who passed away last week following a short illness.

US firm backs Koda Capital

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The private wealth manager has sold a minority stake to Emigrant Partners as part of a broader strategy that will see Koda Capital make its own acquisitions.

Franklin Templeton hires sales director

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Franklin Templeton Australia has added a new sales director, overseeing independent financial advisers and private banks.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
16

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.