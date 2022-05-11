Geoff Lloyd to chair DASH

The former MLC and Perpetual chief executive will take over as chair of the platform later this year, in an announcement that also confirmed the company's chief executive.

DASH Technology Group has named Lloyd as chair, effective September, citing his "unparalleled experience in accelerating sustainable growth of businesses and delivering innovation through a number of industry firsts".

Lloyd will add more than 25 years' experience to the group's leadership team, which includes Andrew Whelan who has been confirmed as permanent chief executive.

Whelan has been acting in the role since August 2021 when Shannon Bernasconi left the company, then called WealthO2. Whelan has led the firm through its merger with Roar and NEO and subsequent rebrand.

Whelan said he is excited to lead "the most innovative technology offering for advisers and the broader wealth industry".

Also commenting on the appointment of Lloyd, Whelan said: "The board sees Geoff as the ideal person to lead DASH through its next phase of growth. He brings an extensive knowledge of platforms, corporate structuring and advice having led Asgard, AdvisorNetGain, BT Wrap, Perpetual and MLC."

"He is also highly respected by dealer groups and financial planners and led many advice businesses."

Lloyd is also excited to join the company, saying: "I am a true believer in the need to use technology and data to drive innovation across the advice and platform space..."