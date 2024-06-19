Newspaper icon
Investment

Genium scores consultancy mandate

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 JUN 2024   12:31PM

Genium Investment Partners won a mandate to provide investment consultancy services to a family-owned wealth advisory firm.

Located in Manly, New South Wales, Peer Wealth offers financial and insurance advice, accounting, and mortgage broking services.

It was founded by Doug Atkinson in 2010, who is currently a partner and consultant. One of his sons, Ben Atkinson, who is a director at Peer Wealth, said "we look forward to developing a trusted partnership with Genium."

"We know Chris [Lioutas] well through our licensee Futuro (where Genium is the existing independent external consultant) and felt Genium was a perfect fit for us as we continue to develop our financial planning practice within the broader Peer Wealth business," said Ben Atkinson.

Insight Investment Consultants rebranded to Genium in March as a full research and consulting firm.

"While we provide a range of comprehensive investment consulting services, every client has unique needs which evolve and we pride ourselves on delivering a genuine tailored offer to meet the current and future goals of each client," Lioutas said.

Genium recently hired Tim Wong from Morningstar as a senior analyst.

Wong joined former Morningstar colleague Tim Murphy who is now Genium's co-chief executive and head of research. Murphy spent over 17 years at Morningstar, with the last seven years serving as the director of manager research for APAC.

Genium also promoted Leo Mauceri in March to general manager for strategy and operations.

