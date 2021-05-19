NEWS
Family Office

Generational wealth gap continues to widen

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 MAY 2021   11:52AM

The children of those in their 40s, 50s, and 60s are likely to be significantly worse off financially than their parents, with the intergenerational wealth gap only widening.

Speaking at the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds, Taylor Fry principal actuary Hugh Miller explained the gap in wealth between the older age group and the younger age group is widening.

"The long-term trend is towards greater intergenerational inequity," he said.

"It is driven by three domains in particular: the economic, the housing and government spending."

Real household net wealth since 2004 increased by 87% for the age group 65 to 74, while for the younger age group between 25 and 34 wealth only increased by 20%.

Looking at government spending, 4.5% went to the 65 to 74 age group and 3.2% to those aged 25 to 34 in the last 20 years.

Home ownership rates have consistently been above 80% for 65- to 74-year-olds for the last 20 years.

Meanwhile, among those aged 25 to 34, 51% owned their own home in 2000 compared to 16% owned their own home in 2020. Miller said the downward trend in home ownership among young people is stark.

"Intergenerational issues are growing," Miller said.

"There are a lot of policy ideas out there that could be good for Australia, and a lot of those address intergenerational issues."

He added that COVID-19 has sharpened focus on intergenerational issues, as a government deficit could be seen as something that younger generations need to pay back.

Sonia Arakkal, co-founder of Think Forward, argued that the only way to address intergenerational inequality is through policy.

"There's an element of bad luck for younger generations, every generation has their struggles," she said.

"This bad luck of millennials and generation Z is being compounded by a series of policy decisions made by successive governments."

She argued that this is because the ageing population in Australia means there are more voters of an older age, and politicians court those votes.

The super tax concession, Arakkal said, is part of the policy structure that has exacerbated intergenerational inequality. And it's not the only thing superannuation has to answer for when it comes to this inequality.

"We know that the largest predictor of poverty in retirement is owning your own home, something that is slipping out of reach for younger generations," she said.

Arakkal argued that pooled self-managed super funds are one of the things that drive up the price of housing in Australia.

And the intergenerational transfer of wealth through inheritance will not fix these problems, both speakers said.

First, most people receiving inheritances are over the age of 60. Second, Miller cautioned that relying on inheritance to address these issues creates structural inequality as wealthy families remain wealthy through generations while the rest of society has less economic mobility.

