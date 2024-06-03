Generation Development Group to take over Lonsec

Lonsec Holdings will have a new parent company as Generation Development Group (GDG) is due to acquire the remaining stake in the research and ratings house.

GDG will scoop up an additional 61.9% stake in Lonsec valued at $197.4 million.

About $155.4 million will be raised by an equity raising from a fully underwritten institutional placement and accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer.

In 2020, GDG paid about $20.1 million to acquire a 37% stake in Lonsec.

GDG chief executive Grant Hackett said the acquisition will provide GDG with "full ownership of a highly strategic asset in an attractive segment of the wealth management sector."

"We believe that Lonsec is well positioned for future growth supported by strong industry and regulatory tailwinds and is expected to provide access to resilient recurring revenue streams from its core research offering. The Lonsec acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to our earnings," he said.

Founded in 1994, Lonsec offers research, superannuation and investment product ratings, and managed account solutions.

"Further, we believe the acquisition will allow GDG to utilise the Lonsec Investment Solutions business as a base to consolidate other managed account businesses and deliver significant growth," Hackett said.

Lonsec Investment Solutions has about $10.4 billion of assets under management.

Lonsec chief executive Mike Wright said GDG is an "ideal acquisition partner, intending to continue to operate Lonsec predominantly as a separate business, which means continuity of our existing product and service propositions for our clients."

"This transaction will enable Lonsec to accelerate plans for further investment into its business and we are enthused about the opportunities this deal presents for the business and our clients," Wright said.

Pending shareholder approval, the deal set to complete in August 2024.