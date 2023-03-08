Newspaper icon
Gender super balance parity four decades away: ISA

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 MAR 2023   12:05PM

The median super balance for a woman in her early 60s is just $159,600 compared to the male median of $210,800 and it'll take at least 40 years for it to change, according to new analysis by Industry Super Australia (ISA).

ISA's report states that in all states and territories down under, women's super balances lags behind men, with the gender rift widest in Western Australia at 34%.

Western Australian women also have the lowest median balance of just $45,500, followed by NSW $45,900. Women in the ACT have a comparatively healthy $72,100 median super balance.

The intergenerational report has noted that without intervention the gender super balance will persist for at least the next four decades.

"It is time the government bridged the gender super gap," Industry Super Australia advocacy director Georgia Brumby said.

"It's not acceptable that women are continuing to retire with balances persistently lower than what they need for an adequate retirement."

She said the first step in making super fairer is to pay super on parental leave.

"It is a glaring inequity that leads to millions of mums being worse off retirement," she said.

"Young and lower paid women are bearing the brunt of the unpaid super scourge - those least able to afford it.

"Cracking down on unpaid super will ensure these women get the early contributions they need for a more financially secure future."

Meanwhile, the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) is calling on the government to commit to closing the retirement savings gender gap using the tax revenue generated by the proposed $3 million cap on superannuation.

ASFA senior policy advisor Helena Gibson said now is the time to implement critical initiatives that will have a meaningful impact on closing the retirement savings gender gap in super.

"There is strong support among Australians for policy action," she said.

"Results of a recent ASFA survey show that more than 80% of people agree that government should try to boost the super balances of women who take time out of the workforce to have children."

Gender balance is smart economics: CEW

MICHELLE BALTAZAR
The financial services and insurance industry ranks among the worst offenders on gender pay gap in the country and it's hurting the economy.

In need of repair: Gender stereotypes and advice

KARREN VERGARA
In male-dominated professions like financial advice, are women being taken for a ride?

Diverse investment teams fare better: WTW

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:18AM
Investment teams in the top quartile of gender diversity outperform the bottom quartile by 45bps per annum in terms of net excess returns, a new report from WTW shows.

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

