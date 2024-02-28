GBST upgrades WealthConnect platform

GBST upgrades WealthConnect platformBY ANDREW MCKEAN | WEDNESDAY, 28 FEB 2024 12:44PM
GBST has enhanced its WealthConnect platform, introducing the capability to model interactive superannuation, pension, and self-managed super fund (SMSF) strategies.
In May 2023, GBST acquired WealthConnect from Creativemass, a financial software provider that ceased operations.
At the time, GBST chief executive Rob DeDominicis revealed to Financial Standard the company's interest in WealthConnect predated Creativemass' closure. However, he emphasised the need for further development to fully harness its capabilities, adding ongoing investment and innovation were key.
As such, the wealth management administrator said this upgrade will equip users with multi-entity scenario modelling, offering increased flexibility in modelling strategic advice for individuals, companies, trusts, and SMSFs.
Additionally, GBST ushered in an "electronic consent capture" to enhance efficiencies without compromising compliance or raising costs.
"This supports compliance practice and minimises interaction oversight to improve accuracy in client communication and disclosure consent," GBST said.
GBST head of APAC Jeff Hall said the company is committed to advancing its advice solutions products.
"Our mission is to offer advice professionals increased process proficiency, deeper insights and enhanced financial projections, ultimately delivering an improved overall client experience," he said.
"Given the diminishing number of advisers, financial professionals in the advice sector face challenges in meeting client demands and are advocating for increased efficiencies in advisory tools. Our aim is to assist in minimising cumbersome back-office tasks, allowing a greater focus on value-added services."
Meanwhile, WealthConnect's calculation engine that generates cash flow, taxation, and net worth projections, allowing for the comparison of different scenarios through the Advice Wizard - a tool that streamlines the advice process from onboarding to financial strategy and annual reviews - has evolved.
"We've improved our onboard, review, and Advice Wizards, ensuring ease and flexibility for both advisers and end users. This enhanced user experience drives the digital production of client advice documents, recommendation creation, and intuitive business processes," WealthConnect chief technology officer Pierce Wittke said.
