NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
GAM records $19bn in outflows
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 5 AUG 2020   12:27PM

The global fund manager saw its profits fall 196% following net outflows of close to $19 billion in the first half of this year, resulting in heavy hits to fee and commission income.

GAM has reported a pre-tax loss of $3.05 million compared to a profit of $3.21 million same time last year.

It follows almost $13 billion in outflows in the six months to July, which in turn saw GAM's net fee and commission income fall to $189 million, down from $261 million for the prior corresponding period.

GAM's assets under management sat at $182.3 billion on June 30, down from $202.6 billion at December end. However, it did manage to weather the COVID-19 volatility, having lifted its AUM since March 31 when it was recorded at $171 billion.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

Of this, $54.21 billion is investment management AUM, down from $73.91 billion at the close of 2019. The majority of outflows were seen in Q1 and slowed in Q2 to come in at $18.93 billion for the first half, including $5.96 billion in currency movements.

GAM saw a reduction in overall costs of at least $99 million as a result of its ongoing efficiency programme, which largely stemmed from a reduced headcount. GAM plans to further simplify its business over the coming two years.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

"Our operations have remained resilient and productivity has remained high in a COVID-19 remote working environment, and we are making good progress with our strategy," GAM chief executive Peter Sanderson said.

"The accelerated efficiency programme underpinned by the implementation of the new SimCorp platform is on track and, together with the new leadership in distribution, these are important steps in mobilising GAM for growth for the benefit of our shareholders."

Clients are looking for investment themes which transcend the current economic outlook and GAM is well positioned to provide these with our specialist actively managed strategies, he added.

"I believe that our products together with a more efficient platform offer significant avenues for GAM to grow," Sanderson said.

The hit to profits comes as GAM looks to recover from the fallout of the termination of star bond manager Tim Hayward.

Read more: GAM InvestmentsPeter SandersonSimCorpTim Hayward
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
GAM cuts jobs, reviews pay
GAM profits fall 92%, management team overhauled
GAM hires, launches new strategies
GAM partners with SimCorp
Bonds raise alarm at fund manager
Financial software firm strengthens leadership
GAM sacks investment director
GAM chief executive steps down
GAM to liquidate bond funds
Equity Trustees responds to GAM suspension
Editor's Choice
SG increase will be deferred: Knox
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:49PM
There is a good chance the planned superannuation guarantee increase to 12% will be deferred again as the nation continues to struggle with the effects of COVID-19, according to Mercer senior partner David Knox.
BetaShares rejigs oil ETF...again
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:46PM
BetaShares' ETF that tracks crude oil futures is once again changing the length of contracts it tracks and is taking extra measures to automatically convert the ETF to all cash if oil futures drop significantly again.
GAM records 196% profit drop
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:27PM
The global fund manager saw its profits tumble 196% following net outflows of close to $19 billion in the first half of this year, resulting in heavy hits to fee and commission income.
Chi-X TraCRs added to specialist platform
ALLY SELBY  |   12:28PM
Chi-X TraCRs and funds will now be offered on a $1.9 billion privately owned wealth management platform, granting financial advisers and their clients access to some of the world's biggest listed companies.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
David Neal
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
David Neal is one of the most influential investment executives, not just in Australia but across the world. Here, the new IFM Investors chief reflects on the journey so far. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something kHSVFarF