GAM records $19bn in outflows

The global fund manager saw its profits fall 196% following net outflows of close to $19 billion in the first half of this year, resulting in heavy hits to fee and commission income.

GAM has reported a pre-tax loss of $3.05 million compared to a profit of $3.21 million same time last year.

It follows almost $13 billion in outflows in the six months to July, which in turn saw GAM's net fee and commission income fall to $189 million, down from $261 million for the prior corresponding period.

GAM's assets under management sat at $182.3 billion on June 30, down from $202.6 billion at December end. However, it did manage to weather the COVID-19 volatility, having lifted its AUM since March 31 when it was recorded at $171 billion.

Of this, $54.21 billion is investment management AUM, down from $73.91 billion at the close of 2019. The majority of outflows were seen in Q1 and slowed in Q2 to come in at $18.93 billion for the first half, including $5.96 billion in currency movements.

GAM saw a reduction in overall costs of at least $99 million as a result of its ongoing efficiency programme, which largely stemmed from a reduced headcount. GAM plans to further simplify its business over the coming two years.

"Our operations have remained resilient and productivity has remained high in a COVID-19 remote working environment, and we are making good progress with our strategy," GAM chief executive Peter Sanderson said.

"The accelerated efficiency programme underpinned by the implementation of the new SimCorp platform is on track and, together with the new leadership in distribution, these are important steps in mobilising GAM for growth for the benefit of our shareholders."

Clients are looking for investment themes which transcend the current economic outlook and GAM is well positioned to provide these with our specialist actively managed strategies, he added.

"I believe that our products together with a more efficient platform offer significant avenues for GAM to grow," Sanderson said.

The hit to profits comes as GAM looks to recover from the fallout of the termination of star bond manager Tim Hayward.