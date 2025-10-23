Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

GAM names distribution and product lead

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 23 OCT 2025   2:25PM

GAM Investments is bringing back one of its own to lead the charge on growth, with Australian executive Tim Rainsford returning after a five-year break to helm the Swiss asset manager's product and distribution efforts.

Rainsford, who studied at Macquarie University, will serve as group chief distribution officer and member of the group management board.

Most recently, Rainsford served as chief executive at Milan-based Generali Investments Partners, before assuming a global role in product and distribution for the firm's asset management business.

He previously spent four years at GAM as group head of sales and distribution, having joined from Man Group's Sydney office before relocating to Asia and then London.

"Effectively, Rainsford will be developing global sales strategies and aligning the product range with the client needs of the Australian office, among others," said GAM managing director for Australia and New Zealand, Eric Finnell.

"Tim has extensive experience in doing this, working for Man Group, starting the institutional sales function in Australia before serving on the board for MAN Australia."

GAM's two main funds are LSA Private Shares Fund and GAM/Swiss Re ILS Fund.

The first has delivered annualised returns exceeding 30% since inception, with 55% of portfolio companies preparing to IPO within 18 months. GAM is also expanding its evergreen alternatives offerings.

The GAM/Swiss Re ILS Fund offers spreads nearly double those of high-yield bonds through a feeder fund into their offshore ILS offering, co-managed with Swiss Re.

Additionally, GAM is about to launch an evergreen Asian Performing Lending vehicle in early 2026.

The pan Asia strategy targets the region's private-credit markets, which currently offer a 300-500 bps yield premium to comparable US exposures, supported by tighter lending standards, structured (often asset-backed) collateral, and selective equity participation.

Read more: AsiaMan GroupGAM InvestmentsGenerali Investments PartnersTim Rainsford

Related News

Hamilton Lane sets up global venture capital fund
CFS awards fixed income mandate
GAM hires new local lead from Bennelong
Global X hires new chief executive
GAM Investments loses local lead
GAM launches alternative investments unit
Brookfield Oaktree to further democratise alternatives in Australia
Industry mega trends impacting distribution roles
Federated Hermes names international sales head
GAM investors make partial offer

Editor's Choice

ASIC bans adviser attached to UGC, MWL

ELIZA BAVIN
Another adviser who recommended clients put their money in the collapsed United Global Capital and Shield Master Fund has been banned by ASIC.

Complaints still too high: AFCA annual review

ANGELIQUE MINAS
For the second year in a row, the national complaints body received over 100,000 complaints.

Rumours swirl around Perpetual's wealth business sale

ELIZA BAVIN
Reports suggest Oaktree Capital has secured funding to acquire Perpetual's wealth business, but Perpetual says there are others still in the race.

Feature: Retirement | Rewarding risk

LACHLAN COLQUHOUN
Financial advisers are poised to deliver better retirement outcomes for their clients using today's crop of products and strategies - but navigating the various risks requires a fresh perspective.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media