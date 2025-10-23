GAM names distribution and product lead

GAM Investments is bringing back one of its own to lead the charge on growth, with Australian executive Tim Rainsford returning after a five-year break to helm the Swiss asset manager's product and distribution efforts.

Rainsford, who studied at Macquarie University, will serve as group chief distribution officer and member of the group management board.

Most recently, Rainsford served as chief executive at Milan-based Generali Investments Partners, before assuming a global role in product and distribution for the firm's asset management business.

He previously spent four years at GAM as group head of sales and distribution, having joined from Man Group's Sydney office before relocating to Asia and then London.

"Effectively, Rainsford will be developing global sales strategies and aligning the product range with the client needs of the Australian office, among others," said GAM managing director for Australia and New Zealand, Eric Finnell.

"Tim has extensive experience in doing this, working for Man Group, starting the institutional sales function in Australia before serving on the board for MAN Australia."

GAM's two main funds are LSA Private Shares Fund and GAM/Swiss Re ILS Fund.

The first has delivered annualised returns exceeding 30% since inception, with 55% of portfolio companies preparing to IPO within 18 months. GAM is also expanding its evergreen alternatives offerings.

The GAM/Swiss Re ILS Fund offers spreads nearly double those of high-yield bonds through a feeder fund into their offshore ILS offering, co-managed with Swiss Re.

Additionally, GAM is about to launch an evergreen Asian Performing Lending vehicle in early 2026.

The pan Asia strategy targets the region's private-credit markets, which currently offer a 300-500 bps yield premium to comparable US exposures, supported by tighter lending standards, structured (often asset-backed) collateral, and selective equity participation.