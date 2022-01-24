GAM bolsters distribution team

GAM Investments has added to its distribution team with a new hire for its wholesale business in Australia.

Daniel Sharp has been appointed manager - wholesale, HNW and family office. He is based in Sydney and will report to GAM head of Australia Alex Zaika.

"We are delighted to welcome Daniel, who will further support GAM's growth in the wholesale market in Australia and New Zealand," Zaika said.

"Advisers are increasingly adopting sophisticated investment strategies and Daniel's strong technical background will be extremely valuable as we seek to provide solutions to meet their needs."

Sharp joins from Apostle Funds Management, where he was sales director, responsible for wholesale distribution.

Prior to joining Apostle, Sharp was a business development manager at Microequities Asset Management and held roles at Thomson Reuters, Macquarie Securities Group and American Express.

GAM said Sharp's appointment comes as it plans to shortly launch a strategy, aimed at providing clients with access to late-stage private companies that are in the final non-public funding rounds.

Sharp will be responsible for expanding GAM's local presence in Australia and enhancing its relationships with advisers, wealth managers and family offices in Australia and New Zealand.