Future Super strengthens investments team

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 12 MAY 2022   12:54PM

The ethical superannuation fund has appointed a chief investment officer, while also hiring an executive director of investments from MLC Asset Management.

Ed Tomlinson has been appointed chief investment officer at Future Super, following its acquisition of Aon's superannuation business.

He will be responsible for executing the investment strategy for Future Super's product suite, chief executive Simon Sheikh confirmed.

Tomlinson was head of investments for the Pacific region at Aon, overseeing both smartMonday and its KiwiSaver offerings.

He brings extensive experience in investments, with a career dating back more than 25 years and including roles at Invesco, BNP Paribas Asset Management and financial technology firm SEI.

The super fund will also welcome MLC Asset Management general manager of strategic initiatives and growth Sharon Davis as executive director of investments.

Davis has been in her current role for about three years. Prior, she was chief operating officer of NAB Asset Management. She is also a former chief operating officer of AMP Capital and held senior management roles at AMP.

"Future Super is one of Australia's fastest-growing super funds and Sharon brings extensive experience in the asset management and investments industry," Sheikh said.

"Davis' experience and passion for social purpose will complement Future Super's purpose of creating a future free from climate change and inequality."

Future Super now boasts more than $7 billion in funds under management following the Aon acquisition. It was founded in 2014 by Sheikh and Adam Verwey, who departed at the end of 2021.

