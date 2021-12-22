NEWS
Superannuation

Future Super acquires Aon's super business

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 DEC 2021   11:56AM

Environmentally friendly super fund Future Super has acquired Aon's superannuation business, best known for its smartMonday brand.

The fund acquired Aon Solutions, which provides investment consulting and administration and encompasses the smartMonday brand.

Trustee services for the fund are provided by Equity Trustees.

Future Super said the acquisition puts it on track to reach $10 billion in funds under administration, management, and advice in 2022 and $30 billion by 2030.

The acquisition is due to complete in February 2022. The Aon smartMonday team will stay on, so Future Super has assured Aon members they won't see much of a change.

"Future Super has always looked to drive economies of scale for members by focusing on growth. This acquisition will help us deliver significant benefits to members of both funds with all members expected to benefit from fee reductions associated with harmonising 'back office' functions," Future Super chief executive Simon Sheikh said.

"This acquisition will help us scale for the long term, enabling us to become one of the largest and most cost-effective sustainable impact investors and asset managers in Australia."

Close to 50 employees will transfer to Future Super as part of the transaction, doubling the size of the fund's team.

"The superannuation industry is rapidly changing and consolidation of service providers and funds is being encouraged. We want to see both funds thrive and the best way to do that is to bring together our asset management, investment consulting, and other back-office functions," Sheikh added.

"While the two funds will operate independently, they will be able to service more clients at a lower cost, ultimately providing the platform for both organisations to enhance member outcomes."

Read more: Future SuperAon smartMondayAon SolutionsEquity TrusteesSimon Sheikh
