Future Group calls on super funds to push for bold emissions target

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 26 AUG 2025   12:42PM

Ahead of the federal government deciding on its 2035 emissions target, Future Group has called for a 75% reduction on 2005 levels, which it said could unlock $20 billion a year in capital investment.

New scenario analysis from Deloitte Access Economics, prepared for Future Group, found that a strong 75% target could bring $20 billion of investment each year in the decade to 2035, and would create 45,000 jobs per year on average.

Future Group chief executive Simon Sheikh said the modelling clearly showed the economic opportunity a 75% target would create and called on super funds to join in the call to push for an ambitious target.

"By making a commitment to invest in Australia's transition to a renewable energy future, super funds have the power to ensure all Australians will profit from the clean energy boom as our nation rapidly decarbonises," Sheikh said.

"As a globally significant sector, Australia's superannuation system is well placed to provide global leadership.

"As an investor, what we understand is that capital markets move where opportunities are. So much capital right now is flowing into the disruptors, not the disrupted. Global companies, big technology companies like AI companies in the US or climate and other technology companies in China are the recipient of these capital flows."

Sheikh said this had created a "significant risk" to the Australian economy where the ASX 300 is still heavily exposed to industries that are being disrupted - such as mining.

"That's why it's so critically important that we unlock the power of industries like critical minerals, advanced manufacturing, and renewable energy," he said.

"These are the industries, and so many more, that provide opportunities for future growth for our country. Our research from Deloitte Access Economics shows that more than $20 billion per annum of additional capital inflows can occur if we go for a 75% target over a 65% target. That's why so many in the investment community understand that we've got to be globally credible."

Over 350 businesses have joined Future Group's campaign including Fortescue, Atlassian, Canva, Unilever, Volvo Group Australia, Culture Amp, Bank Australia, Intrepid Travel and Ben & Jerry's.

Those companies have signed the Business for 75 open letter calling for the government to commit to at least a 75% target.

