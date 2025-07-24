Future Generation delivers 10.8%, increases dividend

Future Generation Australia has increased its interim dividend for the 10th consecutive year to 3.6 cents per share, after reporting investment returns up 10.8% in the 12 months to June.

"Th company has increased its dividend every year for the past decade, demonstrating the sustainability of its investment model and ability to deliver a growing stream of fully franked dividends through varying market conditions," Future Generation said.

Future Generation chief executive Caroline Gurney said she was pleased to deliver a strong fully franked dividend yield for shareholders.

"Thanks to our pro bono fund managers, whose disciplined investment approach has resulted in the Future Generation Australia investment portfolio outperformance since inception, with less risk than the broader market," Gurney said.

"The Future Generation Australia Investment Committee has selected leading Australian fund managers who have a proven ability to outperform the market and their peers over the long term. This has resulted in the investment portfolio having a tilt towards high-quality small and mid-cap companies."

Gurney added that while recent market gains have been led by large-cap stocks, the investment committee continued to focus on smaller, high-quality companies which she said offer the greatest potential for long-term outperformance.

"Over the past 12 months to 30 June 2025 the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index outperformed the S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index by 0.9%, largely due to the concentrated performance of a few large-cap names such as Commonwealth Bank of Australia, which accounts for 11% of the index," Gurney said.

Meanwhile, Future Generation chair Philip Lowe said the board was given the confidence to bring forward its decision to increase its fully franked dividend thanks to Future Generations long-term investment performance.

"Providing shareholders with early information about the upcoming increased dividend is particularly important in the current environment where sustainable and growing income streams are harder to find and macroeconomic uncertainty remains elevated" Lowe said.

"I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support of our social impact partners and children and youth at risk, who are also facing challenges and uncertainty."