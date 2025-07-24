Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Future Generation delivers 10.8%, increases dividend

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 24 JUL 2025   12:21PM

Future Generation Australia has increased its interim dividend for the 10th consecutive year to 3.6 cents per share, after reporting investment returns up 10.8% in the 12 months to June.

"Th company has increased its dividend every year for the past decade, demonstrating the sustainability of its investment model and ability to deliver a growing stream of fully franked dividends through varying market conditions," Future Generation said.

Future Generation chief executive Caroline Gurney said she was pleased to deliver a strong fully franked dividend yield for shareholders.

"Thanks to our pro bono fund managers, whose disciplined investment approach has resulted in the Future Generation Australia investment portfolio outperformance since inception, with less risk than the broader market," Gurney said.

"The Future Generation Australia Investment Committee has selected leading Australian fund managers who have a proven ability to outperform the market and their peers over the long term. This has resulted in the investment portfolio having a tilt towards high-quality small and mid-cap companies."

Gurney added that while recent market gains have been led by large-cap stocks, the investment committee continued to focus on smaller, high-quality companies which she said offer the greatest potential for long-term outperformance.

"Over the past 12 months to 30 June 2025 the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index outperformed the S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index by 0.9%, largely due to the concentrated performance of a few large-cap names such as Commonwealth Bank of Australia, which accounts for 11% of the index," Gurney said.

Meanwhile, Future Generation chair Philip Lowe said the board was given the confidence to bring forward its decision to increase its fully franked dividend thanks to Future Generations long-term investment performance.

"Providing shareholders with early information about the upcoming increased dividend is particularly important in the current environment where sustainable and growing income streams are harder to find and macroeconomic uncertainty remains elevated" Lowe said.

"I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support of our social impact partners and children and youth at risk, who are also facing challenges and uncertainty."

Read more: ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation IndexASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation IndexCaroline GurneyFuture Generation Australia Investment CommitteePhilip Lowe
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Future Generation appoints chief investment officer
Barrenjoey acquires, expands in Hong Kong
New investment fund to drive gender equality
Warakirri terminates Flinders fund
NovaPort Capital team calls it a day
Forager schedules LIT delisting
Philip Lowe joins LIC board
British banker to become RBA deputy governor
New chair named for Future Generation Global
Some explanations have missed the mark: Lowe

Editor's Choice

Cbus closes corporate super plan

ELIZA BAVIN
Members of the AME Systems Corporate Super plan will be transitioned to Cbus Industry Super and see insurance changes.

Dexus rebuilds DWSF with $683m investment

ELIZA BAVIN
Dexus has added a significant asset to the Dexus Wholesale Shopping Centre Fund with a $683 million investment.

Financial services workers earn 12% pay rise

KARREN VERGARA
Financial services employees saw their pay packets rise 12% in the last 12 months, according to Hays' annual Salary Guide, outpacing salary growth for lawyers and technology professionals.

ASIC bans investment scammer

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC has permanently banned the founder of Maxwell Financial Services and Asset Capital Holdings, Matthew Allen Beresford, from working in financial services, after he was found guilty of running an investment scam.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

JUL
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

JUL
31

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
1

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Alexis George

Alexis George

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIMITED
After a few years of "cleaning up the past," AMP chief executive Alexis George has her sights firmly set on the future and restoring the wealth giant to its former glory. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media