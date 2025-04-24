Newspaper icon
Future Fund veteran takes on new gig

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 24 APR 2025   2:22PM

Future Fund emerging markets lead has taken up a new role at Australia's sovereign wealth fund.

Industry heavyweight Craig Thorburn -  who has been with the fund for almost two decades - has been appointed director of thought leadership.

While leading the Future Fund's efforts to understand the complexities of investing in emerging markets across all asset classes, Thorburn also looked after research and insights.

The investment professional was a senior member of the in-house strategy team from 2007 to 2012.

Reporting directly to the chief investment officer for the last five years, Thorburn has focussed on strategic portfolio and investment initiatives.

Before that, he was part of the in-house private equity team with investment responsibilities cutting across venture, growth and buy-out sectors focusing on China and other emerging economies.

Thorburn joined the Future Fund after 13 years working for both the Commonwealth Treasury and the Australian Office of Financial Management, Australia's sovereign debt manager.

