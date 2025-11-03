Future Fund returns top $200bn since inception

Australia's sovereign wealth fund's returns exceeded $200 billion in September for the first time since its inception.

The Future Fund achieved an annual return of 8.3% over the past decade, exceeding the targeted mandate of 7%. It provided a return of 13.7% to investors in the last year.

The fund started in 2006 with an initial endowment of $60.5 billion and is now worth $261 billion. Total funds managed by the Board of Guardians reached $327.9 billion in September.

"This is a great achievement and reflects the work done at the Future Fund both over its lifetime but also more recently to understand the changes to investment markets that we continue to see and to adjust our portfolio accordingly," Future Fund chief executive Raphael Arndt said.

The fund has 10.9% of assets allocated to Australian equities and 26.7% of assets in developed global equities. Private equity accounts for 12.7% of assets while infrastructure makes up 11% of the fund's allocation.

"Over the past 12 months, investment markets performed strongly and there were positive contributions from listed equities, alternatives and infrastructure and timberland," he said.

Arndt highlighted the need for portfolios to reflect the move to a more multipolar world marked by geostrategic competition, national capability building and technological ambition.

"These conditions suggest higher nominal growth and inflation, but with investment returns dispersed by geography and industry and with the potential for longer-term productivity gains from developments in AI," he said.

The Future Fund's investment team also oversees seven other funds, including the Medical Research Future Fund, DisabilityCare Australia Fund and Housing Australia Future Fund.

Medical Research Future Fund had $24.8 billion in funds under management (FUM) and returned 9.6% in the last year, beating the target of 5.6%. DisabilityCare Australia Fund had $17.9 billion in FUM delivering a return of 4.9% and is invested in long-term deposits and cash.

"We continue to focus on building resilience against a range of scenarios into the portfolio - not just diversification - as we strive to meet the long-term mandate return target," Arndt said.