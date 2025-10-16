Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

Future Fund recruits energy heavyweight

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 16 OCT 2025   2:23PM

Australia's sovereign wealth fund has appointed an experienced energy executive to lead its energy transition strategy.

Kay Stuart joins as executive director of energy transition and will sit within the Future Fund's real assets team.

Stuart landed from the ASX-listed energy infrastructure business APA Group, which has a portfolio of more than $27 billion of gas, electricity and renewable assets.

At APA Group, Stuart served as general manager in the corporate development and investments business.

In that role, she was responsible for managing and overseeing APA's partnership investments, including Allgas, North Brown Hill Wind Farm, and SeaGas.

During her time at APA, Stuart played a key role in the acquisition of the Basslink electricity interconnector, as well as a lead role in securing APA's internal equity approval in the binding bid process for the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone, with APA being a consortium member in the shortlisted Network REZolution.

Before that, she worked at Toronto-based RBC Capital Markets in the infrastructure M&A team as a managing director. Stuart's role at the global infrastructure advisory and financing bank covered all infrastructure asset classes and included leading the renewables initiative.

Prior to joining RBC in 2015, she was in the RBS infrastructure investment banking team covering both brownfield and greenfield transactions. The role included advisory as well as principal equity and debt roles.

Earlier, Stuart spent six years at PwC in the PPP team developing business cases and executing PPP transactions. Her advisory clients included domestic and offshore infrastructure funds, unlisted and listed corporates, and government entities.

As for the big deals, in 2023, she led the acquisition of the Alinta Energy Pilbara Portfolio and two years later, she led the acquisition of the Atlas to Reedy Creek gas transmission pipeline from Senex Energy.

Read more: APA GroupAlinta EnergyAllgasAtlasKay Stuart

Related News

UniSuper rides tech tailwinds to strong returns
AMP appoints new chief financial officer
Top franked stock picks: Morningstar
Aussie analysts share COVID-19 investment tips
Chief economist update: RBA May cut, May not
New fund to invest in "clean disruption" tech
MDA firm hires former Pillar chief executive
ICG boosts energy trust with wind farm
Super fund backs Sydney water
Exchange traded bond range increases

Editor's Choice

Early release of super for dental, IVF spikes in FY25

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
The amount being taken from superannuation accounts to pay for dental and IVF treatments increased significantly in the year to June 30.

Carbon tax a 'missed opportunity': Debelle

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:39PM
Funds SA chair Guy Debelle has told investors at the IGCC Summit 2025 to just "get on with it" and start investing in things that will benefit the climate.

Family trusts safe from reform for now: Mulino

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
Minister for financial services Daniel Mulino has said the government is not currently looking at reforming the tax treatment of family trusts.

Vanguard partners to launch core-satellite portfolios for advisers

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:43PM
Financial advisers will be able to access the combination of Vanguard's expertise in global index portfolio construction and Lonsec Investment Solutions investment management experience through a new core-satellite model portfolio offering.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media