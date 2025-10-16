Future Fund recruits energy heavyweight

Australia's sovereign wealth fund has appointed an experienced energy executive to lead its energy transition strategy.

Kay Stuart joins as executive director of energy transition and will sit within the Future Fund's real assets team.

Stuart landed from the ASX-listed energy infrastructure business APA Group, which has a portfolio of more than $27 billion of gas, electricity and renewable assets.

At APA Group, Stuart served as general manager in the corporate development and investments business.

In that role, she was responsible for managing and overseeing APA's partnership investments, including Allgas, North Brown Hill Wind Farm, and SeaGas.

During her time at APA, Stuart played a key role in the acquisition of the Basslink electricity interconnector, as well as a lead role in securing APA's internal equity approval in the binding bid process for the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone, with APA being a consortium member in the shortlisted Network REZolution.

Before that, she worked at Toronto-based RBC Capital Markets in the infrastructure M&A team as a managing director. Stuart's role at the global infrastructure advisory and financing bank covered all infrastructure asset classes and included leading the renewables initiative.

Prior to joining RBC in 2015, she was in the RBS infrastructure investment banking team covering both brownfield and greenfield transactions. The role included advisory as well as principal equity and debt roles.

Earlier, Stuart spent six years at PwC in the PPP team developing business cases and executing PPP transactions. Her advisory clients included domestic and offshore infrastructure funds, unlisted and listed corporates, and government entities.

As for the big deals, in 2023, she led the acquisition of the Alinta Energy Pilbara Portfolio and two years later, she led the acquisition of the Atlas to Reedy Creek gas transmission pipeline from Senex Energy.