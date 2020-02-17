Future Fund property head departs

The $168 billion sovereign wealth fund is looking for a new head of unlisted property as the incumbent leaves after 11 years.

Stewart Tillyard was appointed to the head of unlisted property role in June 2018 after a restructure during which the head of property Barry Brakey left the fund.

Tillyard is now leaving the job to pursue other opportunities, Future Fund said.

The property team's leadership responsibilities are going to Wendy Norris, as it starts a recruitment process for Tillyard's replacement.

Norris is Future Fund deputy chief investment officer for private markets which includes private equity, property, and infrastructure and timberland portfolios.

Future Fund's property portfolio was valued at over $10 billion at December end.

"Stewart was instrumental in the development of a property portfolio with exposures across Australia, the USA and Europe and combining bespoke joint ventures, partnerships and more traditional fund exposures," the fund said.

"Stewart brought his experience and leadership to bear across the broader investment team, including serving on internal investment approval committees and as acting of private equity for a period.

"His contribution to the whole organisation's success has been substantial and we wish him well for his future success."

Tillyard said: "I'm very proud of the contribution of the property portfolio to Future Fund's overall success. It is a testament to the Future Fund team and its investment managers. I am looking forward to pursuing a new challenge."

Future Fund reported 14.3% in returns for 2019. Its 10-year returns are above the government set benchmark but fell below 10% (9.9%).

Earlier this month, it lost its long-standing chief executive David Neal, who jumped ship to take the chief executive role at Greg Combet-chaired IFM Investors.