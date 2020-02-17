NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Future Fund property head departs
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 17 FEB 2020   12:40PM

The $168 billion sovereign wealth fund is looking for a new head of unlisted property as the incumbent leaves after 11 years.

Stewart Tillyard was appointed to the head of unlisted property role in June 2018 after a restructure during which the head of property Barry Brakey left the fund.

Tillyard is now leaving the job to pursue other opportunities, Future Fund said.

The property team's leadership responsibilities are going to Wendy Norris, as it starts a recruitment process for Tillyard's replacement.

Norris is Future Fund deputy chief investment officer for private markets which includes private equity, property, and infrastructure and timberland portfolios.

Future Fund's property portfolio was valued at over $10 billion at December end.

"Stewart was instrumental in the development of a property portfolio with exposures across Australia, the USA and Europe and combining bespoke joint ventures, partnerships and more traditional fund exposures," the fund said.

"Stewart brought his experience and leadership to bear across the broader investment team, including serving on internal investment approval committees and as acting of private equity for a period.

"His contribution to the whole organisation's success has been substantial and we wish him well for his future success."

Tillyard said: "I'm very proud of the contribution of the property portfolio to Future Fund's overall success. It is a testament to the Future Fund team and its investment managers. I am looking forward to pursuing a new challenge."

Future Fund reported 14.3% in returns for 2019. Its 10-year returns are above the government set benchmark but fell below 10% (9.9%).

Earlier this month, it lost its long-standing chief executive David Neal, who jumped ship to take the chief executive role at Greg Combet-chaired IFM Investors.

Read more: Future FundStewart TillyardWendy NorrisBarry BrakeyDavid Neal
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Future Fund chief to lead IFM Investors
Future Fund returns 14.3% for the year
IFM Investors hires from Mercer
The secret to super outperformance
Future Fund returns 1.9% for the quarter
How much Future Fund spends in fees
Future Fund chief most influential public investor
Retirement income under review
What Future Fund looks for in managers
UniSuper hires from Janus Henderson
Editor's Choice
Short seller bites the dust
KANIKA SOOD
An activist short seller that accused an ASX-listed agricultural fund of running "scams" was dealt a blow in a Supreme Court judgment handed down yesterday.
HESTA hikes default insurance cover
KANIKA SOOD
The $55 billion industry fund is hiking the cost of its standard insurance cover for most of its members, with those aged 55 to 64 years to be the worst hit.
Former Macquarie adviser cops lifetime ban
ALLY SELBY
A former Macquarie Group financial adviser has been permanently banned from the industry, following an ASIC investigation into the adviser's "dishonest" and "misleading" behaviour.
BT fund to wind up
KANIKA SOOD
It's the end of the road for a BT multi-asset fund managed by Pendal after 52 years, as investor demand ebbs out.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Louise Walsh
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FUTURE GENERATION INVESTMENT COMPANY
Future Generation chief executive Louise Walsh isn't the kind of person who waits for an opportunity to fall at her feet; she creates them herself. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 2BoZXLs9