Future Fund posts modest growth

Australia's sovereign wealth fund grew 1.1% in the September quarter to $163 billion, but is down 1.8% year on year due to the impact of COVID-19 in the March quarter.

Future Fund chair Peter Costello said the fund exists to strengthen the Commonwealth's long-term financial position and noted since inception it has earned over $102 billion for the Commonwealth government.

"In an exceptionally challenging environment brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic the Future Fund has performed strongly," Costello said.

"In the March quarter, global stock markets fell dramatically and the Australian equities index dropped over one third. There has been recovery since then, but the local market still remains significantly below the levels of 12 months ago."

Costello said the board remains focused on long-term performance which has returned nearly 9% per annum over 10 years.

"The global economy has begun to rebound and is showing signs of consolidating. Markets in some developed economies have fully recovered the price falls brought on by the COVID-19 shock," he said.

"Whether this can be maintained depends on the health outlook, the level of Government lockdowns, and the support of expansionary fiscal and monetary policy."

He added that given the extent of economic dislocation globally, the board remains cautious about the long-term investment outlook.

"The board of guardians remains highly disciplined in balancing its risk and return objectives as it invests on behalf of future generations of Australians," Costello said.

"This prudent approach has delivered strong long-term returns and remains the cornerstone of all investment decisions the board makes."

Likewise, Future Fund chief executive Raphael Arndt said he is pleased with the results the fund has been able to achieve in difficult conditions.

"Our dynamic investment approach protected the fund's assets and helped navigate the unprecedented dislocation brought about by COVID-19," Arndt said.

"For some time, we have been focused on increasing portfolio flexibility, ensuring the Future Fund is well positioned to take advantage of opportunities that arise in the current market. "

Arndt said year on year returns have been impacted by the rolling off of strong market performance towards the end of 2019 and the impact of market disruption in March and April.

"This will continue to affect one year returns in the next quarter. Looking forward sustaining asset prices at current levels will be dependent on ongoing monetary and fiscal support," he said.

"For now, we remain cautious given that we are yet to see the full economic effect of the COVID-19 induced economic shutdowns around the world and the potential for ongoing fiscal stimulus remains unclear."

