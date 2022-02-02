NEWS
Investment

Future Fund now over $200bn

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 FEB 2022   12:39PM

Australia's sovereign wealth fund has cracked $200 billion in assets for the first time, its latest portfolio update has revealed.

Future Fund continued to grow over the December quarter, contributing to an annual return of 19.1% for the calendar year, against a target of 7.5%. Its total assets have now reached $203.6 billion.

Since its 2006 inception with $60.5 billion contributed by the government, Future Fund has added about $143 billion in returns. Its 10-year return now sits at 10.8% against a target of 6.2%.

Future Fund chair Peter Costello said the fund has been carefully positioned to successfully navigate the challenges thrown up by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has delivered exceptional returns.

"The biggest challenge for investment at present is rising inflation, rising interest rates and the effect these will have on asset prices," he said.

"We have come through a period of exceptional stimulation through monetary policy.

"This policy will have to come to an end. The adjustment will be significant."

Costello added that the board's focus is on positioning the portfolio to be resilient to an environment of greater uncertainty.

"We expect future returns to be lower than in recent years," he concluded.

Because of the likelihood of higher interest rates, Future Fund chief investment officer Sue Brake said that the broad pricing of financial assets is likely to be difficult.

"Returns from just holding capital are going to be very difficult to make," Brake said.

"So, when we think about our comparative advantages in the space and the relationships and portfolio skills that we've developed, we can improve our chances of achieving our mandate by not just relying on returns to capital, but also thinking about the timing of when we buy things, which are skill based, and the complexity of the investments we make, which are also skill based.

"Therefore, we've made an active decision to allocate more capital in the portfolio to those kinds of strategies, and liquid strategies as well."

To Brake, that means adding to private equity, infrastructure, and "the portfolio of hedge funds we have, which will go to our alternatives portfolio".

Future Fund chief executive Raphael Arndt added that the portfolio continues to be positioned with a neutral risk setting.

"However, we have taken some risk off, particularly in the listed equities program, given the run-up in prices and our view is that risk is likely to be less well-rewarded in future," he said.

"We anticipate lower returns in the future.

"In response we are seeking out opportunities to access value from less liquid and more skill-based investments and working our relationships with partners to identify more focused opportunities both to secure returns and to manage risk."

Looking ahead, Arndt said that Future Fund will remain focused on sustaining a portfolio that is as robust as possible to a range of scenarios, and that balances risk and return objectives.

In total, Future Fund's funds under management sits at $252 billion, including the Medical Research Future Fund ($22bn), Future Drought Fund ($4.7bn), Emergency Response Fund ($4.8bn), DisabilityCare Australia Fund ($14.9bn) and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Land and Sea Future Fund ($2.2bn).

