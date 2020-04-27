Future fund falls 3.4% in March quarter

Australia's sovereign wealth fund lost 3.4% or about $6 billion in the March quarter, and is in no hurry to revalue its unlisted assets out of cycle unlike some superannuation funds.

Future Fund stood at $162 billion at March end, after returning -3.4% in March quarter, which takes this financial year's returns so far to -0.2%. Returns for 10-years are 9.2%.

Future Fund chair Peter Costello said the fund has prioritised reducing its exposure to illiquid assets over recent years.

"In a quarter where the ASX 200 fell 23.1% and the S&P 500 fell 19.7%, the Future Fund recorded a negative return of 3.4% meaning that for the financial year to date the Fund return was -0.2%," Costello said.

"As the global economic impact of COVID-19 unfolds, the board will continue to prioritise portfolio flexibility, ensuring the portfolio is robust to a range of possible scenarios and has significant liquidity. This will open opportunities from the current market to position ourselves for long-term returns," Costello said in a statement.

He added it will be business as usual for private market assets' valuations but even if they were to be marked down by 7.5%, the fund's FYTD performance would

"The Future Fund has always marked its illiquid assets to market as at 30 June after rigorous testing and under a methodology supervised by independent audit," Costello said.

"This will be done as usual after 30 June 2020. However to give some idea of the scale, if private market valuations had been marked down by 7.5%, the Fund's financial year to date return would have been -3.5%."